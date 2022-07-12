Estos son los nominados para los Premios Emmy 2022
"Only Murders in the Building" y "Succession" lideraron las nominaciones.
"Better Call Saul" y "Stranger Things" también tienen posibilidades.
"Only Murders in the Building" y "Succession" lideraron las nominaciones.
"Better Call Saul" y "Stranger Things" también tienen posibilidades.
La Academia televisiva dio a conocer la lista de nominados para los premios Emmy 2022, cuya entrega se realizará el próximo 12 de septiembre.
En el apartado dramático de las categorías principales la serie "Succession" lideró con tres nominaciones, incluyendo la de dos de sus protagonistas, los actores Brian Cox y Jeremy Strong. Por su parte la aclamada "Better Call Saul" solo alcanzó a posicionar a Bob Odenkirk entre los Mejores Actores y se instaló como una de las postulantes a Mejor Serie.
En esa misma categoría sorprendió la inclusión de "Stranger Things" y "El Juego del Calamar", dos de las series más populares de Netflix de los últimos años. "Euphoria", "Ozark" y "Severance" también aparecieron en entre los nominados.
En cuanto a la comedia la serie "Only Murders in the Building" -que acaba de ser renovada para una tercera temporada- obtuvo nominaciones como Mejor Serie Comedia y para dos de sus actores (Martin Short y Steve Martin).
En total, la serie dramática "Succession" consiguió 25 nominaciones y se convirtió en la producción con más candidaturas, seguida de "Ted Lasso" y "The White Lotus", ambas con 20.
Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Lizzo's Watch Out For the Big Girls
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Mejor actor de serie comedia
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Mejor actriz de serie comedia
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Mejor actor en Serie drama
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Severance)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Mejor actriz en Serie drama
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
Zendaya (Euphoria)
Mejor actor en una serie limitada o película
Colin Firth (The Staircase)
Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)
Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)
Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)
Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)
Mejor actriz en una serie limitada o película
Toni Collette (The Staircase)
Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
Lily James (Pam & Tommy)
Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)
Margaret Qualley (Maid)
Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)
Mejor serie limitada
Dopesick (Hulu)
The Dropout (Hulu)
Inventing Anna (Netflix)
Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
The White Lotus (HBO)
Mejor serie comedia
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Ms. Maisel
Only Murders In The Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do In The Shadows
Mejor serie drama
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Euphoria (HBO)
Ozark (Netflix)
Severance (Apple TV+)
Squid Game (Netflix)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Succession (HBO)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)