Estos son los nominados para los Premios Emmy 2022

La Academia televisiva dio a conocer la lista de nominados para los premios Emmy 2022, cuya entrega se realizará el próximo 12 de septiembre.

En el apartado dramático de las categorías principales la serie "Succession" lideró con tres nominaciones, incluyendo la de dos de sus protagonistas, los actores Brian Cox y Jeremy Strong. Por su parte la aclamada "Better Call Saul" solo alcanzó a posicionar a Bob Odenkirk entre los Mejores Actores y se instaló como una de las postulantes a Mejor Serie.

En esa misma categoría sorprendió la inclusión de "Stranger Things" y "El Juego del Calamar", dos de las series más populares de Netflix de los últimos años. "Euphoria", "Ozark" y "Severance" también aparecieron en entre los nominados.

En cuanto a la comedia la serie "Only Murders in the Building" -que acaba de ser renovada para una tercera temporada- obtuvo nominaciones como Mejor Serie Comedia y para dos de sus actores (Martin Short y Steve Martin).

En total, la serie dramática "Succession" consiguió 25 nominaciones y se convirtió en la producción con más candidaturas, seguida de "Ted Lasso" y "The White Lotus", ambas con 20.

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Lizzo's Watch Out For the Big Girls

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Mejor actor de serie comedia

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Mejor actriz de serie comedia

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Mejor actor en Serie drama

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Mejor actriz en Serie drama

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Mejor actor en una serie limitada o película

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Mejor actriz en una serie limitada o película

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Mejor serie limitada

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Mejor serie comedia

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Ms. Maisel

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do In The Shadows

Mejor serie drama

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Euphoria (HBO)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Mira el listado completo de los nominados a los Emmy 2022.