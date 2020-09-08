Reality de las Kardashian finaliza tras 14 años
El programa de Kim Kardashian y su familia estrenará su última temporada en 2021.
El popular reality show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" llegará a su fin en 2021 tras 14 años al aire y 20 temporadas, según confirmó la propia Kim Kardashian en sus redes sociales.
El programa, que llevó al estrellato a la socialité y a su polémica familia, culminará con una última temporada que se estrenará a comienzos del próximo año. "Como familia decidimos poner fin a este especial viaje. Estamos muy agradecidos de todos quienes nos vieron durante todos estos, en momentos malos y buenos, en felicidad y lágrimas", escribió la celebridad en su cuenta de Instagram.
Estrenado en 2007 después de que se viralizara un video sexual casero de Kardashian junto al rapero Ray J, el reality show no solo acrecentó la fama de la actual esposa de Kanye West. También se convirtieron en figuras sus hermanas Khloe y Kourtney, sus medias hermanas Kylie y Kendall Jenner y el padre de ambas Bruce Jenner, quien atravesó todo su proceso de transición a Caitlyn Jenner en el programa.
"Sin este reality no estaría donde estoy hoy", agregó Kim Kardashian en su sentido mensaje.
Al igual que todos los episodios anteriores, la temporada 21 y final de "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" debutará en 2021 a través del canal E!.
To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim