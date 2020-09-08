Reality de las Kardashian finaliza tras 14 años

El popular reality show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" llegará a su fin en 2021 tras 14 años al aire y 20 temporadas, según confirmó la propia Kim Kardashian en sus redes sociales.

El programa, que llevó al estrellato a la socialité y a su polémica familia, culminará con una última temporada que se estrenará a comienzos del próximo año. "Como familia decidimos poner fin a este especial viaje. Estamos muy agradecidos de todos quienes nos vieron durante todos estos, en momentos malos y buenos, en felicidad y lágrimas", escribió la celebridad en su cuenta de Instagram.

Estrenado en 2007 después de que se viralizara un video sexual casero de Kardashian junto al rapero Ray J, el reality show no solo acrecentó la fama de la actual esposa de Kanye West. También se convirtieron en figuras sus hermanas Khloe y Kourtney, sus medias hermanas Kylie y Kendall Jenner y el padre de ambas Bruce Jenner, quien atravesó todo su proceso de transición a Caitlyn Jenner en el programa.

"Sin este reality no estaría donde estoy hoy", agregó Kim Kardashian en su sentido mensaje.

Al igual que todos los episodios anteriores, la temporada 21 y final de "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" debutará en 2021 a través del canal E!.