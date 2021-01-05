Actriz de "The Walking Dead" fue hospitalizada por Covid-19

La actriz Samantha Morton, conocida principalmente por interpretar a la villana "Alpha" en la serie "The Walking Dead", fue hospitalizada este 4 de enero por Covid-19.

Fue la misma artista quién se encargó de informar su estado de salud con un mensaje vía Twitter donde agradecía al personal médico que la recibió en su ingreso al recinto. "Hoy estoy bien gracias a ellos", sostuvo.

Minutos más tarde Morton volvió a publicar un par de tweets utilizando una mascarilla y pidiendo a sus seguidores que hagan lo mismo. "Me estoy recuperando, muchas gracias a todos", fueron los últimos mensajes publicados en su perfil.

Samantha Morton se sumó a "The Walking Dead" en la segunda mitad de su novena temporada interpretando a "Alpha", la líder de un grupo de zombies dentro de la serie.

Thankyou to all the A and E staff at the Conquest who helped me tonight. I’m so grateful for our NHS,to see the red zone first hand and the nurses and doctors being so kind and wonderful to us all was humbling. I’m ok tonight because of them. #SaveOurNHS #WearAMask #COVID19