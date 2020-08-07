Síguenos:
Popular cuenta de Twitter inspira nueva docuserie que exhibirá HBO Max

Cooperativa.cl

"One Perfect Shot" es el nombre de la producción que será desarrollada y narrada por Ava DuVernay.

La cineasta Ava DuVernay encabeza el proyecto de una docuserie que se exhibirá en el servicio de streaming y que está basado en la popular cuenta de Twitter "One Perfect Shot".

La estadounidense, reconocida por su película "Selma" y por crear la miniserie "When They See Us" de Netflix, se asociará con Warner Horizon Unscripted Television para crear la producción.

Cada episodio de "One Perfect Shot" será narrado por DuVernay y tendrá a un director con una variedad de herramientas visuales para abrir el telón de sus tomas más icónicas. Entrarán literalmente en cada plano, caminando a través de la escena en momentos 360 grados que permiten a los espectadores unirse a una exploración inmersiva de la realización de películas.

Cada cineasta compartirá sus obstáculos, desafíos, lecciones y triunfos mientras detalla cómo crearon sus logros cinematográficos. También presentarán una toma de un autor que los influenció profundamente, describiendo la inspiración que catalizó su propia imaginación.

