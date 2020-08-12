Activista pide que dejen de usar su rostro para bromas en TikTok

Lizzie Velasquez, activista contra el bullying que se hizo conocida hace años en internet por haber nacido con dos enfermedades raras, salió al paso de crueles bromas que se han popularizado en TikTok.

Se trata de las llamadas #facetimeprank, en que personas le dicen a otra que van a hablar vía Facetime (videollamada) con alguien que los conoce, pero en su lugar les muestran la foto de una persona con discapacidad física, una guagua o la imagen de alguna ficha policial.

Pero Velasquez no lo aguantó: "TikTok, necesito su ayuda. Esta tendencia en la que muestran una foto a alguien para obtener su reacción y una risa, no es chistosa. Esto no es una broma".

Una mamá usó precisamente la foto de Lizzie y volvió viral la cara de su pequeño hijo asustado, por lo que recibió duras críticas.

"Si eres un adulto que tiene un ser humano joven en su vida, por favor no le enseñen que tener miedo de alguien que no se parece a ellos está bien. Por favor. Todo lo que estos niños necesitan saber sobre cómo ser amables con el resto comienza en casa", señaló Velasquez.

"Esta es una tendencia que debe detenerse porque somos humanos y tenemos sentimientos", agregó.