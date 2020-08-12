Activista pide que dejen de usar su rostro para bromas en TikTok
"No es chistoso", señaló la reconocida Lizzie Velásquez.
Lizzie Velasquez, activista contra el bullying que se hizo conocida hace años en internet por haber nacido con dos enfermedades raras, salió al paso de crueles bromas que se han popularizado en TikTok.
Se trata de las llamadas #facetimeprank, en que personas le dicen a otra que van a hablar vía Facetime (videollamada) con alguien que los conoce, pero en su lugar les muestran la foto de una persona con discapacidad física, una guagua o la imagen de alguna ficha policial.
Pero Velasquez no lo aguantó: "TikTok, necesito su ayuda. Esta tendencia en la que muestran una foto a alguien para obtener su reacción y una risa, no es chistosa. Esto no es una broma".
Una mamá usó precisamente la foto de Lizzie y volvió viral la cara de su pequeño hijo asustado, por lo que recibió duras críticas.
"Si eres un adulto que tiene un ser humano joven en su vida, por favor no le enseñen que tener miedo de alguien que no se parece a ellos está bien. Por favor. Todo lo que estos niños necesitan saber sobre cómo ser amables con el resto comienza en casa", señaló Velasquez.
"Esta es una tendencia que debe detenerse porque somos humanos y tenemos sentimientos", agregó.
I knew this was coming. When I saw this trend start I knew it was coming. Some have been cute and funny but then it starts to cross the line. Showing your kids a photo of someone who looks different in hopes of them having a scared reaction is vile. I’ve seen this trend be done with people who are disabled and I’ve seen this trend be done with BABIES who have Down Syndrome. They don’t have the platform to speak on this but I do and I know I have an army of positive people right next to me. I will say this over and over and over. The people you put in photos or videos are human beings!! We have feelings and we have something we work on everyday called self confidence. Please PLEASE don’t teach your children that it’s funny to be afraid of someone who doesn’t look like them. When adults are upset their kids are being bullied, this is the perfect example that teaching kindness and acceptance starts AT HOME. Just be kind to one another. We need it now more than ever!!