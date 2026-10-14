Tópicos: Deportes | Fútbol | Liga de Campeones
[ESTADISTICAS] La tabla de posiciones en la fecha 2 de la fase liguera de la Champions
Publicado:
| Periodista Digital: Cooperativa.cl
Revisa detalles en Cooperativa.cl.
Revisa detalles en Cooperativa.cl.
Revisa la tabla de posiciones de la UEFA Champions League:
|Pos.
|Club
|PJ
|Pts.
|Dif.
|Zona
|1
|Barcelona
|2
|6
|+7
|Octavos
|2
|Liverpool
|2
|6
|+4
|Octavos
|3
|Sporting de Lisboa
|2
|6
|+4
|Octavos
|4
|Arsenal
|2
|6
|+4
|Octavos
|5
|Bayern Munich
|2
|4
|+5
|Octavos
|6
|PSG
|1
|3
|+5
|Octavos
|7
|Como
|2
|3
|+2
|Octavos
|8
|Manchester United
|2
|3
|+2
|Octavos
|9
|Stuttgart
|1
|3
|+2
|Play-offs
|10
|Manchester City
|1
|3
|+2
|Play-offs
|11
|Villarreal
|2
|3
|+1
|Play-offs
|12
|Aston Villa
|1
|3
|+1
|Play-offs
|13
|Real Betis
|1
|3
|+1
|Play-offs
|14
|Atlético de Madrid
|2
|3
|+1
|Play-offs
|15
|Borussia Dortmund
|1
|3
|+1
|Play-offs
|16
|Real Madrid
|1
|3
|+1
|Play-offs
|17
|AEK
|1
|3
|+1
|Play-offs
|18
|Club Brujas
|2
|3
|0
|Play-offs
|19
|Lens
|2
|3
|-1
|Play-offs
|20
|Leipzig
|2
|3
|-2
|Play-offs
|21
|Sabah
|2
|3
|-2
|Play-offs
|22
|Feyenoord
|2
|3
|-3
|Play-offs
|23
|Roma
|1
|1
|0
|Play-offs
|24
|Shakhtar
|1
|1
|0
|Play-offs
|25
|Fenerbahce
|1
|1
|0
|-
|26
|PSV
|2
|1
|-1
|-
|27
|Viking
|2
|1
|-2
|-
|28
|Inter de Milán
|2
|0
|-2
|-
|29
|Porto
|1
|0
|-2
|-
|30
|Slavia Praga
|2
|0
|-3
|-
|31
|Napoli
|2
|0
|-3
|-
|32
|LASK
|2
|0
|-4
|-
|33
|Lille
|2
|0
|-4
|-
|34
|Galatasaray
|2
|0
|-5
|-
|35
|Slovan Bratislava
|1
|0
|-5
|-
|36
|Bodo/Glimt
|1
|0
|-5
|-