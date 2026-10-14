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[ESTADISTICAS] La tabla de posiciones en la fecha 2 de la fase liguera de la Champions

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| Periodista Digital: Cooperativa.cl

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[ESTADISTICAS] La tabla de posiciones en la fecha 2 de la fase liguera de la Champions
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Revisa la tabla de posiciones de la UEFA Champions League:

Pos.ClubPJPts.Dif.Zona
1 Barcelona 2 6 +7 Octavos
2 Liverpool 2 6 +4 Octavos
3 Sporting de Lisboa 2 6 +4 Octavos
4 Arsenal 2 6 +4 Octavos
5 Bayern Munich 2 4 +5 Octavos
6 PSG 1 3 +5 Octavos
7 Como 2 3 +2 Octavos
8 Manchester United 2 3 +2 Octavos
9 Stuttgart 1 3 +2 Play-offs
10 Manchester City 1 3 +2 Play-offs
11 Villarreal 2 3 +1 Play-offs
12 Aston Villa 1 3 +1 Play-offs
13 Real Betis 1 3 +1 Play-offs
14 Atlético de Madrid 2 3 +1 Play-offs
15 Borussia Dortmund 1 3 +1 Play-offs
16 Real Madrid 1 3 +1 Play-offs
17 AEK 1 3 +1 Play-offs
18 Club Brujas 2 3 0 Play-offs
19 Lens 2 3 -1 Play-offs
20 Leipzig 2 3 -2 Play-offs
21 Sabah 2 3 -2 Play-offs
22 Feyenoord 2 3 -3 Play-offs
23 Roma 1 1 0 Play-offs
24 Shakhtar 1 1 0 Play-offs
25 Fenerbahce 1 1 0 -
26 PSV 2 1 -1 -
27 Viking 2 1 -2 -
28 Inter de Milán 2 0 -2 -
29 Porto 1 0 -2 -
30 Slavia Praga 2 0 -3 -
31 Napoli 2 0 -3 -
32 LASK 2 0 -4 -
33 Lille 2 0 -4 -
34 Galatasaray 2 0 -5 -
35 Slovan Bratislava 1 0 -5 -
36 Bodo/Glimt 1 0 -5 -
PJ: partidos jugados | Pts: puntos | Dif: diferencia de gol.

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