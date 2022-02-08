Estos son los nominados a los premios Oscar 2022

La Academia anunció este martes la lista de nominados para los premios Oscar 2022, los que se celebrarán el próximo 27 de marzo.

El listado fue encabezado por "The Power of the Dog" de Netflix con 12 nominaciones, incluyendo la de Mejor Película, casi todas las categorías actorales, la de Guión Adaptado y la de Mejor Director para Jane Campion, la única mujer nominada en esta categoría.

Más atrás le siguió "Dune" con 10 nominaciones, "Belfast" con 7 y "West Side Story" y "King Richard" con 6 cada una.

Revisa a los nominados para los Oscar 2022:

Mejor Película

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Mejor Actor

Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"

Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick... Boom!"

Will Smith, "King Richard"

Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

Mejor Actriz

Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Olivia Colman, 'The Lost Daughter"

Penelope Cruz, "Parallel Mothers"

Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"

Kristen Stewart, "Spencer"

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Ciarán Hinds, "Belfast"

Troy Kotsur, "Coda"

Jessie Plemmons, The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons, "Being the Rciardos"

Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Jessie Buckley, "The Lost Daughter"

Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"

Judi Dench, "Belfast"

Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"

Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"

Mejor Director

Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"

Ryūsuke Hamaguchi, "Drive My Car"

Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"

Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"

Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"

Mejor Guión Adaptado

"Coda"

"Dune"

"The Lost Daughter"

"The Power of the Dog"

"Drive my car"

Mejor Guión Original

"Belfast"

"Don't Look Up"

"King Richard"

"Licorice Pizza"

"The Worst Person in the World"

Mejor Película Animada

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Mejor Película Internacional

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Yanna (Buhtan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Mejor Fotografía

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of The Dog

The Tragedy

West Side Story

Mejor Edición

Don't Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick...Boom!

Mejor Cortometraje

Ala Kacchu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Mejor Cortometraje Animado

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Mejor Cortometraje Documental

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs of Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Mejor Documental

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

Mejor Banda Sonora

Dont look up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Mejor Canción Original

Be Alive

Dos Oroguitos

Down to Joy

No Time To Die

Somehow to Do

Mejor Sonido

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Mejor Diseño de Producción

Dune

Nightmare Alley

Power

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nigthmare Alley

West Side Story

Mejor Peinado y Maquillaje

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Mejores Efectos Visuales

Dune

Free Guy

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home