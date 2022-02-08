Estos son los nominados a los premios Oscar 2022
El listado lo encabeza "The Power of the Dog" con 12 nominaciones
La Academia anunció este martes la lista de nominados para los premios Oscar 2022, los que se celebrarán el próximo 27 de marzo.
El listado fue encabezado por "The Power of the Dog" de Netflix con 12 nominaciones, incluyendo la de Mejor Película, casi todas las categorías actorales, la de Guión Adaptado y la de Mejor Director para Jane Campion, la única mujer nominada en esta categoría.
Más atrás le siguió "Dune" con 10 nominaciones, "Belfast" con 7 y "West Side Story" y "King Richard" con 6 cada una.
Revisa a los nominados para los Oscar 2022:
Mejor Película
Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Mejor Actor
Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"
Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"
Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick... Boom!"
Will Smith, "King Richard"
Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"
Mejor Actriz
Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"
Olivia Colman, 'The Lost Daughter"
Penelope Cruz, "Parallel Mothers"
Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"
Kristen Stewart, "Spencer"
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Ciarán Hinds, "Belfast"
Troy Kotsur, "Coda"
Jessie Plemmons, The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons, "Being the Rciardos"
Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Jessie Buckley, "The Lost Daughter"
Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"
Judi Dench, "Belfast"
Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"
Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"
Mejor Director
Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"
Ryūsuke Hamaguchi, "Drive My Car"
Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"
Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"
Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"
Mejor Guión Adaptado
"Coda"
"Dune"
"The Lost Daughter"
"The Power of the Dog"
"Drive my car"
Mejor Guión Original
"Belfast"
"Don't Look Up"
"King Richard"
"Licorice Pizza"
"The Worst Person in the World"
Mejor Película Animada
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Mejor Película Internacional
Drive My Car (Japan)
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand of God (Italy)
Yanna (Buhtan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
Mejor Fotografía
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of The Dog
The Tragedy
West Side Story
Mejor Edición
Don't Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick...Boom!
Mejor Cortometraje
Ala Kacchu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Mejor Cortometraje Animado
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Mejor Cortometraje Documental
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs of Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Mejor Documental
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing With Fire
Mejor Banda Sonora
Dont look up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Mejor Canción Original
Be Alive
Dos Oroguitos
Down to Joy
No Time To Die
Somehow to Do
Mejor Sonido
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Mejor Diseño de Producción
Dune
Nightmare Alley
Power
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nigthmare Alley
West Side Story
Mejor Peinado y Maquillaje
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Mejores Efectos Visuales
Dune
Free Guy
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home