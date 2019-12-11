Suscribirse:
Síguenos:
Radio Dulce Patria

Radio Dulce Patria
Radio Cooperativa
Nubosidad parcial
Santiago27.9°
Humedad36%
+
Radio Cooperativa
Avisos Legales
M360

Síguenos

Tópicos: Entretención | Cine | Premios

Conoce los nominados para los SAG Awards 2020

Publicado:
Autor: Cooperativa.cl

Los Screen Actor Awards se llevarán a cabo el próximo 19 de enero del 2020.

Conoce los nominados para los SAG Awards 2020
Llévatelo:
Las + leídas
Videos + Vistos
En portada

Este miércoles se dieron a conocer los nominados para los Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG), de las premiaciones más importantes de la industria y donde destacan "The Irishman" y "Bombshell" como las favoritas.

La 26° entrega anual de los Screen Actor Awards se llevarán a cabo el próximo 19 de enero del 2020, será transmitida por TNT, y los nominados son los siguientes:

Mejor Cast

  • "Bombshell"
  • "The Irishman"
  • "Jojo Rabbit"
  • "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
  • "Parasite"

Mejor Actor Protagónico

  • Christian Bale, "Ford v Ferrari"
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
  • Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"
  • Taron Egerton, "Rocketman"
  • Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"

Mejor Actriz Protagónica

  • Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"
  • Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story"
  • Lupita Nyong'o, "Us"
  • Charlize Theron, "Bombshell"
  • Renee Zellweger, "Judy"

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Tom Hanks, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"
  • Al Pacino, "The Irishman"
  • Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
  • Joe Pesci, "The Irishman"
  • Jamie Foxx, "Just Mercy"

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"
  • Scarlett Johansson, "Jojo Rabbit"
  • Nicole Kidman, "Bombshell"
  • Jennifer Lopez, "Hustlers"
  • Margot Robbie, "Bombshell"

Mejor Cast en Serie de Drama

  • "Big Little Lies"
  • "The Crown"
  • "Game of Thrones"
  • "The Handmaid's Tale"
  • "Stranger Things"

Mejor Actor en Serie de Drama

  • Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
  • Steve Carell, "The Morning Show"
  • Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"
  • David Harbour, "Stranger Things"
  • Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"

Mejor Actriz en Serie de Drama

  • Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"
  • Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"
  • Olivia Colman, "The Crown
  • Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"
  • Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Mejor Cast en Serie de Comedia

  • "Barry"
  • "Fleabag"
  • "The Kominsky Method"
  • "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
  • "Schitt's Creek"

Mejor Actor en Serie de Comedia

  • Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"
  • Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"
  • Bill Hader, "Barry"
  • Andrew Scott, "Fleabag"
  • Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Mejor Actriz en Serie de Comedia

  • Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
  • Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"
  • Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
  • Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"
  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"

Mejor actor en película para televisión o serie limitada

  • Jharrel Jerome, "When They See Us"
  • Jared Harris, "Chernobyl"
  • Mahershala Ali, "True Detective"
  • Russell Crowe, "The Loudest Voice"
  • Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon"

Mejor actriz en película para televisión o serie limitada

  • Patricia Arquette, "The Act"
  • Toni Collette, "Unbelievable"
  • Joey King, "The Act"
  • Emily Watson, "Chernobyl"
  • Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon"

Mejor coordinación

  • "Avengers: Endgame"
  • "Ford v Ferrari"
  • "The Irishman"
  • "Joker"
  • "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Mejor Coordinación en Serie de Drama

  • "Game of Thrones"
  • "GLOW"
  • "Stranger Things"
  • "The Walking Dead"
  • "Watchmen"

LEER ARTICULO COMPLETO

Relacionados