Conoce los nominados para los SAG Awards 2020

Este miércoles se dieron a conocer los nominados para los Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG), de las premiaciones más importantes de la industria y donde destacan "The Irishman" y "Bombshell" como las favoritas.
La 26° entrega anual de los Screen Actor Awards se llevarán a cabo el próximo 19 de enero del 2020, será transmitida por TNT, y los nominados son los siguientes:
Mejor Cast
- "Bombshell"
- "The Irishman"
- "Jojo Rabbit"
- "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
- "Parasite"
Mejor Actor Protagónico
- Christian Bale, "Ford v Ferrari"
- Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
- Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"
- Taron Egerton, "Rocketman"
- Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"
Mejor Actriz Protagónica
- Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"
- Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story"
- Lupita Nyong'o, "Us"
- Charlize Theron, "Bombshell"
- Renee Zellweger, "Judy"
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Tom Hanks, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"
- Al Pacino, "The Irishman"
- Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
- Joe Pesci, "The Irishman"
- Jamie Foxx, "Just Mercy"
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"
- Scarlett Johansson, "Jojo Rabbit"
- Nicole Kidman, "Bombshell"
- Jennifer Lopez, "Hustlers"
- Margot Robbie, "Bombshell"
Mejor Cast en Serie de Drama
- "Big Little Lies"
- "The Crown"
- "Game of Thrones"
- "The Handmaid's Tale"
- "Stranger Things"
Mejor Actor en Serie de Drama
- Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
- Steve Carell, "The Morning Show"
- Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"
- David Harbour, "Stranger Things"
- Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"
Mejor Actriz en Serie de Drama
- Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"
- Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"
- Olivia Colman, "The Crown
- Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"
- Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Mejor Cast en Serie de Comedia
- "Barry"
- "Fleabag"
- "The Kominsky Method"
- "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- "Schitt's Creek"
Mejor Actor en Serie de Comedia
- Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"
- Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"
- Bill Hader, "Barry"
- Andrew Scott, "Fleabag"
- Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Mejor Actriz en Serie de Comedia
- Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"
- Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"
Mejor actor en película para televisión o serie limitada
- Jharrel Jerome, "When They See Us"
- Jared Harris, "Chernobyl"
- Mahershala Ali, "True Detective"
- Russell Crowe, "The Loudest Voice"
- Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon"
Mejor actriz en película para televisión o serie limitada
- Patricia Arquette, "The Act"
- Toni Collette, "Unbelievable"
- Joey King, "The Act"
- Emily Watson, "Chernobyl"
- Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon"
Mejor coordinación
- "Avengers: Endgame"
- "Ford v Ferrari"
- "The Irishman"
- "Joker"
- "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
Mejor Coordinación en Serie de Drama
- "Game of Thrones"
- "GLOW"
- "Stranger Things"
- "The Walking Dead"
- "Watchmen"