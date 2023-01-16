Critics Choice Awards 2023: Revisa la lista completa de ganadores

Este domingo se celebró la 28 edición de los Critics Choice Awards, entregados por la Asociación de Críticos de Estados Unidos y Canadá, integrada por más de 600 periodistas especializados en el área del entretenimiento.

La película "Everything Everywhere All at Once" y las series "Better Call Saul" y "Abott Elementary" fueron algunas de las grandes ganadoras de la noche.

Revisa aquí la lista completa de ganadores de los Critics Choice Awards 2023

CINE

Mejor Película

Avatar: el camino del agua

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Myster

RRR

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Mejor actor

Austin Butler - Elvis

Tom Cruise - Top Gun: Maverick

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Paul Mescal - Aftersun

Bill Nighy - Living

Mejor actriz

Cate Blanchett - Tár

Viola Davis - The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler - Till

Margot Robbie - Babylon

Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor actor secundario

Paul Dano - The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

Mejor actriz secundaria

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Jessie Buckley - Women Talking

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Janelle Monáe - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Mejor actor/actriz joven

Frankie Corio - Aftersun

Jalyn Hall - Till

Gabriel LaBelle - The Fabelmans

Bella Ramsey - Catherine Called Birdy

Banks Repeta - Armageddon Time

Sadie Sink - The Whale

Mejor reparto

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

The Woman King

Women Talking

Mejor director

James Cameron Avatar: The Way of Water

Damien Chazelle - Babylon

Todd Field - Tár

Baz Luhrmann - Elvis

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley - Women Talking

Gina Prince-Bythewood - The Woman King

S. S. Rajamouli - RRR

Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

Mejor guión adaptado

The Whale

Living

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

She Said

Women Talking

Mejor guión original

Tár

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fabelmans

Aftersun

Mejor fotografía

Avatar: The Way of Water

Empire of Light

Tár

The Fabelmans

Top Gun: Maverick

Babylon

Mejor diseño de producción

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The Fabelmans

Avatar: The Way of Water

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Elvis

Babylon

Mejor edición

Babylon

Top Gun: Maverick

Avatar: The Way of Water

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Elvis

Tár

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Elvis

The Woman King

Babylon

Mejor peinado y maquillaje

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Whale

Mejores efectos visuales

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Everything Everywhere All at Once

RRR

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor cinta animada

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Wendell & Wild

Mejor película en lengua extranjera

All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemania)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (México)

Close (Bélgica)

Decision to Leave (Corea del Sur)

RRR (India)

Mejor canción

"Carolina" (Taylor Swift) – Where the Crawdads Sing

"Ciao Papa" (Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, and Guillermo del Toro) – Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

"Hold My Hand" (Lady Gaga, BloodPop, and Benjamin Rice) – Top Gun: Maverick

"Lift Me Up" (Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson) – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

"Naatu Naatu" (M. M. Keeravani, Kaala Bhairava, and Rahul Sipligunj) – RRR

"New Body Rhumba" (Pat Mahoney, James Murphy, Nancy Whang) - White Noise

Mejor banda sonora

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

The Batman

Tár

Women Talking

Babylon

The Fabelmans

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor serie dramática

Andor

Bad Sisters

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Euphoria

The Good Fight

House of the Dragon

Severance

Yellowstone

Mejor actor en una serie dramática

Jeff Bridges - The Old Man

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

Diego Luna - Andor

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Adam Scott - Severance

Antony Starr - The Boys

Mejor actriz en una serie dramática

Christine Baranski - The Good Fight

Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters

Laura Linney - Ozark

Mandy Moore - This Is Us

Kelly Reilly - Yellowstone

Zendaya - Euphoria

Mejor actor secundario en una serie dramática

Andre Braugher - The Good Fight

Ismael Cruz Córdova - The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Michael Emerson - Evil

Giancarlo Esposito - Better Call Saul

John Lithgow - The Old Man

Matt Smith - House of the Dragon

Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie dramática

Milly Alcock - House of the Dragon

Carol Burnett - Better Call Saul

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

Julia Garner - Ozark

Audra McDonald - The Good Fight

Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul

Mejor serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Better Things

Ghosts

Hacks

Reboot

Reservation Dogs

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia

Matt Berry - What We Do in the Shadows

Bill Hader - Barry

Keegan-Michael Key - Reboot

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai - Reservation Dogs

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia

Christina Applegate - Dead to Me

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

Renée Elise Goldsberry - Girls5eva

Devery Jacobs - Reservation Dogs

Jean Smart - Hacks

Mejor actor secundario en una serie de comedia

Brandon Scott Jones - Ghosts

Leslie Jordan - Call Me Kat

James Marsden - Dead to Me

Chris Perfetti - Abbott Elementary

Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler - Barry

Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie de comedia

Paulina Alexis - Reservation Dogs

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Marcia Gay Harden - Uncoupled

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Annie Potts - Young Sheldon

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

Mejor miniserie

The Dropout

Gaslit

The Girl from Plainville

The Offer

Pam & Tommy

Station Eleven

This Is Going to Hurt

Under the Banner of Heaven

Mejor película hecha para televisión

Fresh

Prey

Ray Donovan: The Movie

The Survivor

Three Months

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Mejor actor en una miniserie o película hecha para televisión

Ben Foster - The Survivor

Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven

Samuel L. Jackson - The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

Daniel Radcliffe - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy

Ben Whishaw - This is Going to Hurt

Mejor actriz en una miniserie o película hecha para televisión

Julia Garner - Inventing Anna

Lily James - Pam & Tommy

Amber Midthunder - Prey

Julia Roberts - Gaslit

Michelle Pfeiffer - The First Lady

Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout

Mejor actor secundario en una miniserie o película hecha para televisión

Murray Bartlett - Welcome to Chippendales

Domhnall Gleeson - The Patient

Matthew Goode - The Offer

Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird

Ray Liotta - Black Bird

Shea Whigham - Gaslit

Mejor actriz secundaria en una miniserie o película hecha para televisión

Claire Danes - Fleishman Is in Trouble

Dominique Fishback - The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

Betty Gilpin - Gaslit

Melanie Lynskey - Candy

Niecy Nash-Betts - Dahmer, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Juno Temple - The Offer

Mejor serie en lengua extranjera

1899 (Alemania)

Borgen (Dinamarca)

Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Corea del Sur)

Garcia! (España)

The Kingdom Exodus (Reino Unido)

Kleo (Alemania)

My Brilliant Friend (Italia)

Pachinko (Corea del Sur)

Tehran (Israel)

Mejor serie animada

Bluey

Bob's Burgers

Genndy Tartakovsky's Pripmleal

Harley Quinn

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Undone

Mejor talk show

The Amber Ruffin Show

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Mejor especial de comedia

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual

Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early