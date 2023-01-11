Síguenos:
Tópicos: Entretención | Cine | Premios

SAG Awards 2023: la lista de nominaciones

Publicado:
Autor: Cooperativa.cl

Conoce a los nominados a los Premios SAG 2023, otorgado por el sindicato de actores de Estados Unidos.

SAG Awards 2023: la lista de nominaciones
El Premio SAG, entregado por el Sindicato de Actores de Estados Unidos, reveló este miércoles la lista de nominados de la edición 2023.

El reconocimiento a lo mejor de 2022 por parte de actores y actrices se realizará el próximo 26 de febrero en una ceremonia en Los Ángeles.

La lista de nominados de los SAG Awards 2023

Televisión

Mejor elenco en una serie dramática

Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
The White Lotus

Mejor elenco en una serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building

Mejor actor en una película para televisión o miniserie

Steve Carell, The Patient
Taron Egerton, Blackbird
Sam Elliott, 1883
Paul Walter Hauser, Blackbird
Evan Peters, Dahmer

Mejor actriz en una película para televisión o miniserie

Emily Blunt, The English
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Niecy Nash, Dahmer
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Mejor actor en una serie dramática

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance

Mejor actriz en una serie dramática

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Zendaya, Euphoria

Mejor actor masculino en una serie de comedia

Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks

Cine

Mejor elenco

Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Women Talking

Mejor actor principal

Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Bill Nighy, Living
Adam Sandler, The Hustle

Mejor actriz principal

Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor actor en un papel secundario

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Mejor actriz en un papel secundario

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor grupo de dobles de riesgo

Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
The Woman King

