SAG Awards 2023: la lista de nominaciones
Conoce a los nominados a los Premios SAG 2023, otorgado por el sindicato de actores de Estados Unidos.
El Premio SAG, entregado por el Sindicato de Actores de Estados Unidos, reveló este miércoles la lista de nominados de la edición 2023.
El reconocimiento a lo mejor de 2022 por parte de actores y actrices se realizará el próximo 26 de febrero en una ceremonia en Los Ángeles.
Mejor elenco en una serie dramática
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
The White Lotus
Mejor elenco en una serie de comedia
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Mejor actor en una película para televisión o miniserie
Steve Carell, The Patient
Taron Egerton, Blackbird
Sam Elliott, 1883
Paul Walter Hauser, Blackbird
Evan Peters, Dahmer
Mejor actriz en una película para televisión o miniserie
Emily Blunt, The English
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Niecy Nash, Dahmer
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Mejor actor en una serie dramática
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Mejor actriz en una serie dramática
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Zendaya, Euphoria
Mejor actor masculino en una serie de comedia
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Mejor elenco
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Women Talking
Mejor actor principal
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Bill Nighy, Living
Adam Sandler, The Hustle
Mejor actriz principal
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor actor en un papel secundario
Paul Dano, The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Mejor actriz en un papel secundario
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor grupo de dobles de riesgo
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
The Woman King