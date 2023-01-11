SAG Awards 2023: la lista de nominaciones

El Premio SAG, entregado por el Sindicato de Actores de Estados Unidos, reveló este miércoles la lista de nominados de la edición 2023.

El reconocimiento a lo mejor de 2022 por parte de actores y actrices se realizará el próximo 26 de febrero en una ceremonia en Los Ángeles.

La lista de nominados de los SAG Awards 2023

Televisión

Mejor elenco en una serie dramática

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

The White Lotus

Mejor elenco en una serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Mejor actor en una película para televisión o miniserie

Steve Carell, The Patient

Taron Egerton, Blackbird

Sam Elliott, 1883

Paul Walter Hauser, Blackbird

Evan Peters, Dahmer

Mejor actriz en una película para televisión o miniserie

Emily Blunt, The English

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Niecy Nash, Dahmer

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Mejor actor en una serie dramática

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Mejor actriz en una serie dramática

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Zendaya, Euphoria

Mejor actor masculino en una serie de comedia

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Cine

Mejor elenco

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

Mejor actor principal

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Bill Nighy, Living

Adam Sandler, The Hustle

Mejor actriz principal

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor actor en un papel secundario

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Mejor actriz en un papel secundario

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor grupo de dobles de riesgo

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King