"Shang-Chi" recibe elogios en sus primeras críticas

Si bien su estreno está fijado para el próximo 3 de septiembre, esta semana "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" tuvo su avant premiere mundial en Los Angeles, California, evento del cual surgieron las primeras impresiones de lo nuevo de Marvel.

Si bien no se trata de críticas formales, varios comentaristas de cine que estuvieron en la función entregaron su reacción en redes sociales. Desde "una película espiritual y emocionalmente compleja" a "la mejor película de súper héroes del año" son algunos de los calificativos que recibió la producción, la cual aseguran tiene "escenas de acción absurdamente épicas".

Las miradas se centraron en su protagonista Simu Liu, "una leyenda" para algunos, "tu nuevo Avenger favorito" para otros. Lo cierto es que el actor que no le tuvo miedo al CEO de Disney se roba la película con su carisma, sus performance físicas y su química con la actriz Awkwafina.

Los criticos también señala que "Shang-Chi" contiene referencias a las películas de Jackie Chan y al trabajo del japonés Hayao Miyazaki.

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" llegará exclusivamente a los cines el 3 de septiembre. Se podrá ver en streaming 45 días después de su llegada a la pantalla grande.

#ShangChi is an absolute triumph, unexpectedly spiritual and emotionally complex, with some of the very best action in the MCU. @SimuLiu is your new favorite Avenger and the movie’s myriad influences (everything from Jackie Chan to Hayao Miyazaki) pay off big time). Astounding.🐉 pic.twitter.com/72Yubnb4KV — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) August 17, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings earns the title of the best superhero film of 2021 so far. The action scenes are simply spectacular, especially the train & skyscraper scene. Best martial arts I’ve seen in a long time. Simu Liu & Awkwafina are terrific. #ShangChi pic.twitter.com/M0EEMJqKu3 — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) August 17, 2021

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings is PHENOMENAL. Get hyped. Even fight scene/action sequence is better than the last. @SimuLiu fully embraces the marvel superhero role. Amazing imagery. Killer soundtrack. You’ll want to see this on the big screen. #shangchi — Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) August 17, 2021

#ShangChi director Destin Daniel Cretton brought something so fresh to the MCU. So much style and heart. The action is just absurdly epic.@SimuLiu is a legend. He nails the action sequences, brings the heart, and has great timing with @awkwafina. Bravo! pic.twitter.com/frQGscBBlF — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) August 17, 2021

#ShangChi is fantastic. It's full of INCREDIBLE, beautifully choreographed fight scenes and full of badass women. Get ready to know Simu Liu's name if you don't already. Marvel has another hit on its hands. pic.twitter.com/3efV1kzJ7O — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) August 17, 2021