Cine

"Shang-Chi" recibe elogios en sus primeras críticas

Publicado:
Autor: Cooperativa.cl

Su protagonista Simu Liu se llevó buena parte de las alabanzas de las y los expertos.
Si bien su estreno está fijado para el próximo 3 de septiembre, esta semana "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" tuvo su avant premiere mundial en Los Angeles, California, evento del cual surgieron las primeras impresiones de lo nuevo de Marvel.

Si bien no se trata de críticas formales, varios comentaristas de cine que estuvieron en la función entregaron su reacción en redes sociales. Desde "una película espiritual y emocionalmente compleja" a "la mejor película de súper héroes del año" son algunos de los calificativos que recibió la producción, la cual aseguran tiene "escenas de acción absurdamente épicas".

Las miradas se centraron en su protagonista Simu Liu, "una leyenda" para algunos, "tu nuevo Avenger favorito" para otros. Lo cierto es que el actor que no le tuvo miedo al CEO de Disney se roba la película con su carisma, sus performance físicas y su química con la actriz Awkwafina.

Los criticos también señala que "Shang-Chi" contiene referencias a las películas de Jackie Chan y al trabajo del japonés Hayao Miyazaki.

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" llegará exclusivamente a los cines el 3 de septiembre. Se podrá ver en streaming 45 días después de su llegada a la pantalla grande.

