Así será el primer disco póstumo de Chris Cornell
"When Bad Does Good" es un box set de cuatro discos con temas inéditos y registros en vivo.
"When Bad Does Good" es un box set de cuatro discos con temas inéditos y registros en vivo.
En las últimas semanas una inédita ilustración de Chris Cornell ha adornado varias calles de Estados Unidos. ¿El motivo? El proyecto "When Bad Does Good", un box set póstumo del artista que será anunciado este 21 de septiembre con el lanzamiento de su primer sencillo.
Se trata del primer disco editado tras la muerte del músico en 2017, quien se suicidó sorpresivamente en plena gira junto a Soundgarden.
La nueva placa fue confirmada por el círculo cercano de Cornell, aunque no se han dado más detalles de manera oficial. Sin embargo, sitios como Amazon y Alternative Nation han filtrado algunas novedades.
"When Bad Does Good" será una mezcla de temas inéditos, como el que da nombre al disco, y versiones en vivo y rarezas de la carrera de Chris Cornell.
Desde sus últimos trabajos solistas hasta sus primeros hits junto a Soundgarden y Temple of the Dog, pasando por su época en Audioslave, sus shows acústicos y colaboraciones con otros artistas son parte del amplio repertorio que tendrá este álbum que debería ver la luz en noviembre.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Thank you for sharing @joshbrolin We love you! ・・・ My dear friend, They released “When Bad Does Good” today. I remember when you sent it to me and ask what I thought. Hearing your voice again overwhelms me like that first time we met at Hollywood Cafe and you were on stage with just your guitar and a phone next to you and you were having conversations with Jeff Buckley. It all comes back: all the conversations, the written words back and forth, a small room back stage here and there when we could find the time full of easy conversation and connections. I miss you buddy. Vicky and I have stayed in touch. It was Toni’s birthday, but I’m sure you know that. All is well but hearts still contract and expand with each thought of you or as a song bleeds through the radio. I love you, buddy. Always will. xo JB ・・・ #WHENBADDOESGOOD chriscornell.com @chriscornellofficial @cityoutdoor_media
#WHENBADDOESGOOD https://t.co/AvYmMjPmwW pic.twitter.com/JTKeBIWwI2— Chris Cornell (@chriscornell) September 14, 2018
#WHENBADDOESGOOD https://t.co/AvYmMjPmwW pic.twitter.com/0P6T6iAAPF— Chris Cornell (@chriscornell) September 18, 2018