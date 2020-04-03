Cantante Pink y su hijo superaron al coronavirus
La artista estadounidense reveló que fue contagiada hace tres semanas.
La cantante estadounidense Pink reveló que ella y su hijo superaron al coronavirus luego de haber sido contagiados hace unas semanas.
"Hace dos semanas mi hijo de tres años, Jameson, y yo comenzamos a mostrar síntomas de Covid-19. Afortunadamente tuvimos acceso rápido a unos test y arrojamos positivo. Mi familia siempre estuvo en cuarentena y así continúamos, siguiendo las instricciones médicas. Hace unos días nos testeamos de nuevo y por suerte salió negativo", narró la voz de "What about us".
La artista aseguró que "esta enfermedad es real" y que "la gente debe saber que esta enfermedad afecta a los jóvenes y los viejos, a los sanos y a los enfermos, a los ricos y a los pobres".
Por ello urgió al gobierno estadounidense a "hacer más accesibles los test para proteger a nuestros niños, nuestras familias y nuestros amigos".
Tras haber padecido la enfermedad, Pink anunció que donará US$500.000 al combate contra la pandemia.
Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️