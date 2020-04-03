Cantante Pink y su hijo superaron al coronavirus

La cantante estadounidense Pink reveló que ella y su hijo superaron al coronavirus luego de haber sido contagiados hace unas semanas.

"Hace dos semanas mi hijo de tres años, Jameson, y yo comenzamos a mostrar síntomas de Covid-19. Afortunadamente tuvimos acceso rápido a unos test y arrojamos positivo. Mi familia siempre estuvo en cuarentena y así continúamos, siguiendo las instricciones médicas. Hace unos días nos testeamos de nuevo y por suerte salió negativo", narró la voz de "What about us".

La artista aseguró que "esta enfermedad es real" y que "la gente debe saber que esta enfermedad afecta a los jóvenes y los viejos, a los sanos y a los enfermos, a los ricos y a los pobres".

Por ello urgió al gobierno estadounidense a "hacer más accesibles los test para proteger a nuestros niños, nuestras familias y nuestros amigos".

Tras haber padecido la enfermedad, Pink anunció que donará US$500.000 al combate contra la pandemia.