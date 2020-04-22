Día de la Tierra será celebrado con masivo festival de música

Este domingo 26 de abril se celebrará en todo el mundo el Día de la Tierra, ocasión que la fundación ambientalista Pathway to Paris aprovechará para realizar un festival de música a través de streaming.

Entre las figuras que participarán del show se encuentran Patti Smith, el ex cantante de R.E.M. Michael Stipe y el bajista de Red Hot Chili Peppers Flea.

"Como humanidad enfrentamos un futuro incierto, necesitamos reconocer el hecho de que simplemente no podemos volver a comportarnos como antes. Como planeta y como individuos estamos en tiempo de reflexionar y, ahora, más que nunca, hacer un gran cambio", dijo la organización que aboga por cumplir las metas del acuerdo de París.

En el listado de artistas también está Cat Power, Ben Harper y el bajista de The Strokes Nikolai Fraiture. Además, se espera la aparición del skater profesional Tony Hawk.

La transmisión se realizará a través del Instagram de Pathway to Paris desde las 17:00 horas de Chile.