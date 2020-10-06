El mundo de la música despide a Eddie Van Halen

Tras el sorpresivo fallecimiento del guitarrista Eddie Van Halen a los 65 años, diversas personalidades de la música usaron sus redes sociales para despedir al destacado músico.

El primero de ellos fue su hijo Wolfgang, actual guitarrista de Van Halen, quien aseguró que Eddie "fue el mejor padre que pude haber tenido, todos los momentos que compartí con él sobre el escenario y fuera de él fueron un regalo".

Los miembros de la banda Kiss también entregaron sus condolencias en redes sociales. "Eddie no solo era un dios de la guitarra, también era un alma hermosa", dijo Gene Simmons, mientras que Paul Stanley indicó que el músico "entregaba todo por su trabajo".

Flea, el bajista de Red Hot Chili Peppers, lo calificó como "un verdadero rockero" y deseó que "ojalá estés improvisando junto a Jimi Hendrix". Por otro lado, Brian Wilson de The Beach Boys aseguró sentirse "terrible por esta noticia".

Rage Against the Machine, el bajista Geezer Butler (Black Sabbath) y el grupo Living Colour también despidieron al legendario guitarrista.

My heart is broken. Eddie was not only a Guitar God, but a genuinely beautiful soul. Rest in peace, Eddie! ...Eddie Van Halen Dead at 65 from Cancer https://t.co/gITtcndQVv — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) October 6, 2020

Oh man, bless his beautiful creative heart. I love you Eddie Van Halen, an LA boy, a true rocker. I hope you jam with Jimi tonight. Break through to the other side my brother. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/XpcTlPJq9A — Flea (@flea333) October 6, 2020

RIP Eddie Van Halen pic.twitter.com/K2Lq9SouFQ — rage against the machine (@RATM) October 6, 2020

Oh NO! Speechless. A trailblazer and someone who always gave everything to his music. A good soul. I remember first seeing him playing at the Starwood in 1976 and he WAS Eddie Van Halen. So shocked and sad. My condolences to Wolfie and the family. https://t.co/ExAWzFAEYJ — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) October 6, 2020

So sad to hear this https://t.co/pawDmmLYCE — Tommy Thayer (@tommy_thayer) October 6, 2020

RIP @eddievanhalen - peace love n prayers to your family @WolfVanHalen @Wolfiesmom and fans whilrlwild! A huge loss to the music world! https://t.co/ZRP0DveWEY — Living Colour (@LivingColour) October 6, 2020

Oh man, I just heard about Eddie. Fucking hell. I hope Wolfgang and Alex and the rest of his family are doing OK. The greatest of all time has left the building. RIP EVH. — Scott Ian (@Scott_Ian) October 6, 2020

I just heard about Eddie Van Halen and I feel terrible about it. Eddie was such a great guitarist and I remember how big Van Halen was, especially here in L.A. Love and Mercy to Eddie’s family & friends. pic.twitter.com/PY8fyrx1Lu — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) October 6, 2020

Just when I thought 2020 couldn't get any worse, I hear Eddie Van Halen has passed. So shocking- One of the nicest, down to Earth men I have ever met and toured with. A true gent and true genius. RIP. So sad.Thoughts go out to his brother Alex, and his family. pic.twitter.com/fwIw040YMX — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) October 6, 2020

The world lost an icon, innovator, showman, virtuoso, master songwriter and perhaps one of the biggest inspirations ever to learn how to play guitar. Heartbroken to hear of Eddie Van Halen’s passing. Our love, condolences and best wishes to his his family, friends and fans. #RIP pic.twitter.com/pGhPUXRzyb — Nickelback (@Nickelback) October 6, 2020

Legendary guitar and musical innovator Edward Van Halen. 1955-2020. Heaven will be electric tonight. pic.twitter.com/hdLd7atI74 — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) October 6, 2020

Eddie Van Halen 🎸 Rest in Rock. — Garbage (@garbage) October 6, 2020