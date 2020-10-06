Síguenos:
Radio Dulce Patria

Radio Dulce Patria
Radio Cooperativa
Despejado
Santiago21.1°
Humedad36%
+
Radio Cooperativa
Avisos Legales
M360

Síguenos

Tópicos: Entretención | Música

El mundo de la música despide a Eddie Van Halen

Publicado:
Autor: Cooperativa.cl

Kiss, Rage Against the Machine, Black Sabbath y Red Hot Chili Peppers tributaron al músico.

El mundo de la música despide a Eddie Van Halen
Llévatelo:
Las + leídas
Videos + Vistos
En portada

Tras el sorpresivo fallecimiento del guitarrista Eddie Van Halen a los 65 años, diversas personalidades de la música usaron sus redes sociales para despedir al destacado músico.

El primero de ellos fue su hijo Wolfgang, actual guitarrista de Van Halen, quien aseguró que Eddie "fue el mejor padre que pude haber tenido, todos los momentos que compartí con él sobre el escenario y fuera de él fueron un regalo".

Los miembros de la banda Kiss también entregaron sus condolencias en redes sociales. "Eddie no solo era un dios de la guitarra, también era un alma hermosa", dijo Gene Simmons, mientras que Paul Stanley indicó que el músico "entregaba todo por su trabajo".

Flea, el bajista de Red Hot Chili Peppers, lo calificó como "un verdadero rockero" y deseó que "ojalá estés improvisando junto a Jimi Hendrix". Por otro lado, Brian Wilson de The Beach Boys aseguró sentirse "terrible por esta noticia".

Rage Against the Machine, el bajista Geezer Butler (Black Sabbath) y el grupo Living Colour también despidieron al legendario guitarrista.

LEER ARTICULO COMPLETO

Suscríbete a nuestro newsletter