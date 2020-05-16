El metal recuerda a Ronnie James Dio a 10 años de su muerte
La legendaria figura murió el 16 de mayo de 2010 a raíz de un cáncer de estómago.
El 16 de mayo de 2010, luego de una batalla contra el cáncer, murió a los 67 años de edad Ronnie James Dio, una de las voces legendarias del metal.
Nacido como Ronald James Padavona, el cantante fue reconocido por fundar Elf y ser la voz de Rainbow, Black Sabbath, Dio y Heaven & Hell.
Pero quizás lo más memorable de su carrera fue ser quien popularizó el signo de los cuernos con la mano, uno de los distintivos del heavy metal.
La mayor exposición de Dio fue en 1979, cuando reemplazó a Ozzy Osbourne como cantante principal de Black Sabbath. Con la banda inglesa grabó tres exitosos álbumes de estudio: "Heaven & Hell" (1980), "Mob Rules" (1981) y "Dehumanizer" (1992).
Dio fue diagnosticado con cáncer de estómago en 2009. Su última aparición en vivo fue en agosto de ese mismo año y falleció el 16 de mayo de 2010.
En agosto de 2016, un holograma del cantante debutó en vivo en el Wacken Open Air Festival y luego se creó un segundo holograma para una gira mundial que partió en diciembre de 2017.
Sus ex compañeros de Black Sabbath y músicos como Tom Morello lo recordaron a 10 años de su muerte.
Remembering our dear friend Ronnie. I can’t believe it’s been 10 years since Ronnie passed away. He is so greatly missed but never forgotten and his music will live on in our hearts forever.— Tony Iommi (@tonyiommi) May 16, 2020
RJD. 10 Years already. How time flies. Miss you. pic.twitter.com/Sf28u2rirN— Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) May 16, 2020
10 years since the passing of #RonnieJamesDio, one of the all time great rock singers, a kind man, and a proud & unapologetic proponent of heavy metal. 1. LOVE his work with Rainbow, Sabbath & his solo Dio albums. 2. Dio was practicing at the same rehearsal complex as Audioslave. Brad & I would often press our ears to the door to listen. One day we all got to meet in the parking lot and the diminutive Dio and towering Cornell had a discussion. Dio said, “It’s not how big your pencil is, it’s how big you write your name.” Chris then asked him if he had any advice. His reply, “NEVER take SHIT from ANYBODY!” Rest In Peace, Ronnie. Gonna crank up some awesome Mob Rules today in your memory.
So many photo I could have posted today to remember Ronnie, but this is one of my all time favorites. The year was 2008 and it was the 25th anniversary of my FM radio show. Took place at @hardrockcafe NYC. It was an incredibly memorable night because @judaspriest agreed to play a private show for me and my invited listeners and friends. So that alone is ridiculous to even say! There was a red carpet entry and while I was standing out there I was totally surprised to see Black Sabbath walking toward me! I knew the guys were in town but had no idea if they would show up. Ronnie came up and gave me a big hug and it was an incredible surprise. To have Priest play and Sabbath there for a party for me?! Ridiculous! This photo really captures that moment perfectly. It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years since Ronnie passed away. I had seen him just a few weeks prior when I went to LA to do an interview for a Heaven & Hell DVD bonus feature. He had an amazing ability in his final days to still lift everyone around him. In the 10 years since he’s been gone I’ve had the incredible honor to have hosted his memorial service as well as all the @diocancerfund events every year. Those events are not only great because they raise money for a great cause, but because they always bring the Dio fans & family together. It’s one of the reasons why it does not at all feel like it’s been 10 years. I truly miss his music, voice, friendship and ball busting (and he was a ball buster!). #ripronniejamesdio
Gone for 10 years today, but never forgotten. He was a giant of a man and a dear friend! RIP Ronnie #immortal #legend