El metal recuerda a Ronnie James Dio a 10 años de su muerte

El 16 de mayo de 2010, luego de una batalla contra el cáncer, murió a los 67 años de edad Ronnie James Dio, una de las voces legendarias del metal.

Nacido como Ronald James Padavona, el cantante fue reconocido por fundar Elf y ser la voz de Rainbow, Black Sabbath, Dio y Heaven & Hell.

Pero quizás lo más memorable de su carrera fue ser quien popularizó el signo de los cuernos con la mano, uno de los distintivos del heavy metal.

La mayor exposición de Dio fue en 1979, cuando reemplazó a Ozzy Osbourne como cantante principal de Black Sabbath. Con la banda inglesa grabó tres exitosos álbumes de estudio: "Heaven & Hell" (1980), "Mob Rules" (1981) y "Dehumanizer" (1992).

Dio fue diagnosticado con cáncer de estómago en 2009. Su última aparición en vivo fue en agosto de ese mismo año y falleció el 16 de mayo de 2010.

En agosto de 2016, un holograma del cantante debutó en vivo en el Wacken Open Air Festival y luego se creó un segundo holograma para una gira mundial que partió en diciembre de 2017.

Sus ex compañeros de Black Sabbath y músicos como Tom Morello lo recordaron a 10 años de su muerte.

Remembering our dear friend Ronnie. I can’t believe it’s been 10 years since Ronnie passed away. He is so greatly missed but never forgotten and his music will live on in our hearts forever.



Tony 🤘 pic.twitter.com/5lZjvQx5UG