Modelo acusa a Katy Perry de agresión sexual: Expuso su pene
Aparecieron juntos en el video de "Teenage Dream". que según el denunciante fue "infierno".
Katy Perry sufrió una dura acusación por parte del actor y modelo Josh Kloss, con quien compartió protagonismo en el apasionado videoclip de su canción "Teenage Dream".
Kloss grabó varias escenas de besos y acalorados momentos amorosos con la cantante en la filmación de 2010, pero, según reveló en Instagram, sufrió tratos vejatorios y hasta fue agredido sexualmente, pues sin su consentimiento Perry le bajó los pantalones y expuso su pene en una fiesta.
"Me trató como prostituto", relató Kloss.
You know. After I met Katy, we sang a worship song, “open the eyes of my heart” She was cool and kind. When other people were around she was cold as ice even called the act of kissing me “gross” to the entire set while filming. Now I was pretty embarrassed but kept giving my all, as my ex was busy cheating on me and my daughter was just a toddler, I knew I had to endure for her sake. After the first day of shooting, Katy invited me to a strip club in Santa Barbara. I declined and told her “I have to go back to hotel and rest, because this job is all I have right now” So I saw Katy a couple times after her break up with Russel. This one time I brought a friend who was dying to meet her. It was Johny Wujek’s birthday party at moonlight roller way. And when I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush. But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis. Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed i felt? I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse. But females with power are just as disgusting. So for all her good she is an amazing leader, hers songs are mainly great empowering anthems. And that is it. I continued to watch her use clips of her music videos for her world tour and then her dvd, only highlighting one of her male co-stars, and it was me. I made around 650 in total off of teenage dream. I was lorded over by her reps, about not discussing a single thing about anything regarding Katy publicly. And a couple interviews they edited and answered for me. So, happy anniversary to one of the most confusing, assaulting, and belittling jobs I’ve ever done. Yay #teenagedream I was actually gonna play the song and sing it on ukele for the anniversary, but then as I was tuning I thought, fuck this, I’m not helping her bs image another second.
El modelo dijo que Katy era simpática y amable cuando estaban solos, pero con otras personas lo trataba mal: "dijo a todo el set que le daba asco besarme".
Según su relato, resistió todo ese tiempo e incluso declinó una invitación de la cantante para ir junto a ella a un club de strippers.
"Vi a Katy un par de veces después de su quiebre con Russell (Brand) Una vez llevé a un amigo que se moría de ganas por conocerla. Era una fiesta de cumpleaños. Cuando la vimos, nos abrazamos, pero cuando me di vuelta a presentar a mi amigo me bajó los pantalones y calzoncillos lo más que pudo para mostrarle a un par de sus amigos hombres y, a todo el público, mi pene", contó.
For the strong youth defending their queen on here. I commend your heart behind your comments, which seeks to protect someone you idolize. #kimkardashian #krisjenner these are two women in a lot more power than Katy, AND TREATED me with RESPECT! perhaps you should give them your loyalty.
Kloss dijo sentirse "patético y avergonzado", además de contar cómo los representantes de Perry lo forzaron a mantener silencio y hablar siempre bien de ella en público.
Según aseguró, han sido nueve años de gente preguntándole cómo es Katy Perry lo que ya no podía soportar. "Hay millones de veces antes en que podría haber revelado esto, pero esas ocasiones me habrían beneficiado financieramente. Ahora, no hay ningún beneficio para mí", afirmó, reflexionando sobre cómo el poder corrompe a las personas sin importar el género.
I was supposed to minimize myself and stay PC to protect her “image” I listened and was a good boy. The fear sticks with you, when you are censored to protect someone else’s image. But in return treated like a prostitute and exposed in front of a group of her friends and other random people. Then you are shocked and you block it out, because you watch the face of children being uplifted by positive music she sang. And your mind is stuck trying to do your job and protect her bs image or be honest and help the global dialogue about power and abuse. And you hear over and over a million times that Males are the great evil on this planet. Meanwhile you know the truth POWER empowers what is corrupt in people, regardless of their gender. Folks I am putting us both out on display to increase and enlighten everyone. I don’t want money for this, Many of you project your own ambitions. I don’t want fame from this, that is why I stomached it and kept working, and kept supporting the “teenage dream” image. And this anniversary, and time elapse made me realize hey now is the time to let it out and let it go. Not one more day of hearing “How was Katy Perry?”