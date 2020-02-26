Duffy explicó ausencia de una década: fue secuestrada, drogada y violada
La galesa escribió un mensaje en el que contó lo que le sucedió para alejarse de la música.
La cantante galesa Duffy explicó a sus admiradores en Instagram por qué se alejó del centro de atención hace casi una década: fue secuestrada, drogada y violada.
"Muchos de ustedes se preguntan qué me pasó, dónde desaparecí y por qué", escribió la cantante de "Mercy", tema que lanzó en 2008 y que la hizo posicionarse como una de las artistas más prometedoras del neo-soul.
"La verdad es que, y confía en mí, estoy bien y segura ahora: fui violada, drogada y mantenida cautiva durante algunos días", afirmó Duffy, que dijo que sobrevivió y pasó "miles y miles de días... comprometida a querer sentir la luz del sol en mi corazón otra vez".
"¿Te preguntas por qué no elegí usar mi voz para expresar mi dolor? No quería mostrarle al mundo la tristeza en mis ojos. Me pregunté, ¿cómo puedo cantar desde el corazón si está roto?".
Duffy logró el Grammy al Mejor Álbum Vocal Pop en 2009 por su álbum "Rockferry", junto con ser ese mismo año nominada a Mejor Artista Nuevo.
En 2010, lanzó otro álbum, "Endlessly", después del cual se retiró de la escena musical. La artista galesa dijo que en las próximas semanas publicará una entrevista oral en la que también abordará las preguntas de los fanáticos.
"Por favor, respeten, este es un movimiento gentil para mí, para mí misma, y no quiero ninguna intrusión en mi familia. Por favor, apóyenme para que sea una experiencia positiva", terminó el texto.
You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.