Estos son los nominados para los Grammy 2019

El rapero estadounidense Kendrick Lamar lidera con ocho nominaciones las candidaturas para la 61 edición de los Grammy, unos premios en los que también será un contendiente destacado el rapero canadiense Drake gracias a sus siete menciones, anunció hoy la Academia de la Grabación.
El hip-hop dominó las candidaturas para la 61 edición de los premios más importantes de la música, aunque por detrás de Kendrick Lamar y Drake se situó la cantante de folk Brandi Carlile con seis nominaciones.
Lamar, como máximo responsable de la banda sonora de "Black Panther", y Drake con su disco "Scorpion" competirán por el gramófono dorado al álbum del año.
En esta categoría también fueron nominados Cardi B ("Invasion of Privacy"), Brandi Carlile ("By The Way, I Forgive You"), H.E.R. ("H.E.R."), Post Malone ("Beerpongs & Bentleys"), Janelle Monáe ("Dirty Computer") y Kacey Musgraves ("Golden Hour").
"I Like It", el tema de la estadounidense de origen latino Cardi B junto al colombiano J Balvin y el puertorriqueño Bad Bunny, optará al Grammy a grabación del año.
La obra se enfrentará en esta categoría a "The Joke", de Brandi Carlile; "This Is America", de Childish Gambino; "God's Plan" de Drake; "Shallow", de Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper; "All The Stars", de Kendrick Lamar y SZA; "Rockstar", de Post Malone Feat. 21 Savage, y "The Middle", de Zedd Feat. Maren Morris y Grey.
Tras celebrar en 2018 su 60 cumpleaños en Nueva York (EE.UU.), los Grammy regresarán a Los Ángeles el próximo año con una gala que tendrá lugar el 10 de febrero en el Staples Center de la ciudad californiana.
Album del Año
- H.E.R. - H.E.R.
- Brandie Carlile - By the Way, I Forgive You
- Drake - Scorpion
- Various Artists - Black Panther: The Album
- Kacey Musgraves - Golden Hour
- Post Malone - Beerbongs & Bentleys
- Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy
- Janelle Monáe - Dirty Computer
Grabación del Año
- Cardi B - I Like It
- Brandi Carlile - The Joke
- Childish Gambino - This Is America
- Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shallow
- Drake - God's Plan
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All the Stars
- Post Malone & 21 Savage - Rockstar
- Zedd & Maren Morris - The Middle
Canción del Año
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All the Stars
- Ella Mai - Boo'd Up
- Drake - God's Plan
- Shawn Mendes - In My Blood
- Brandy Carlile - The Joke
- Zedd & Maren Morris - The Middle
- Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shallow
- Childish Gambino - This Is America
Mejor Nuevo Artista
- Chloe x Halle
- Luke Combs
- Greta Van Fleet
- H.E.R.
- Dua Lipa
- Margo Price
- Bebe Rexha
- Jorja Smith
POP
Mejor Actuación Pop en Solitario
- Beck - Colors
- Camila Cabello - Havana (Live)
- Ariana Grande - God Is a Woman
- Lady Gaga - Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)
- Post Malone - Better Now
Mejor Actuación Pop Dúo o Grupo
- Christina Aguilera ft. Demi Lovato - Fall In Line
- Backstreet Boys - Don't Go Breaking My Heart
- Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - Shallow
- Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B - Girls Like You
- Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton - Say Something
- Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey - The Middle
Mejor Album Pop Vocal
- Camila Cabello - Camila
- Kelly Clarkson - Meaning of Life
- Ariana Grande - Sweetener
- Shawn Mendes - Shawn Mendes
- Pink - Beautiful Trauma
- Taylor Swift - Reputation
Mejor Album de Pop Vocal Tradicional
- Tony Bennett & Diana Krall - Love Is Here to Stay
- Willie Nelson - My Way
- Gregory Porter - Nat "King" Cole & Me
- Seal - Standards (Deluxe)
- Barbra Streisand - The Music... The Mem'ries... The Magic!
RAP
Mejor Actuación Rap
- Cardi B - Be Careful
- Drake - Nice for What
- Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake - King's Dead
- Anderson .Paak - Bubblin
- Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee - Sicko Mode
Mejor Colaboración Rap
- Christina Aguilera ft. Goldlink - Like I Do
- 6LACK ft. J. Cole - Pretty Little Fears
- Childish Gambino - This Is America
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All the Stars
- Post Malone ft. 21 Savage - Rockstar
Mejor Canción Rap
- Drake - God's Plan
- Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake - King's Dead
- Eminem - Lucky You
- Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee - Sicko Mode
- Jay Rock ft. Kendrick Lamar - Win
Mejor Album Rap
- Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy
- Mac Miller- Swimming
- Nipsey Hussle - Victory Lap
- Pusha-T - Daytona
- Travis Scott - Astroworld
ROCK
Mejor Actuación Rock
- Arctic Monkeys - Four Out of Five
- Chris Cornell - When Bad Does Good
- THE FEVER 333 - Made An America
- Greta Van Fleet - Highway Tune
- Halestorm - Uncomfortable
Mejor Actuación Metal
- Between the Buried and Me - Condemned to the Gallows
- Deafheaven - Honeycomb
- High on Fire - Electric Messiah
- Trivium - Betrayer
- Underoath - On My Teeth
Mejor Canción Rock
- Greta Van Fleet - Black Smoke Rising
- Twenty One Pilots - Jumpsuit
- Bring Me the Horizon - MANTRA
- St. Vincent - Masseduction
- Ghost - Rats
Mejor Album Rock
- Alice in Chains - Rainier Fog
- Fall Out Boy - M A N I A
- Ghost - Prequelle
- Greta Van Fleet - From the Fires
- Weezer - Pacific Daydream
Mejor Album de Música Alternativa
- Arctic Monkeys - Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino
- Beck - Colors
- Björk - Utopia
- David Byrne - American Utopia
- St. Vincent - Masseduction
R&B
Mejor Actuación R&B
- Toni Braxton - Long As I Live
- The Carters - Summer
- Lalah Hathaway - Y O Y
- H.E.R. - Best Part [ft. Daniel Caesar]
- PJ Morton - First Began
Mejor Actuación de R&B Tradicional
- Leon Bridges - Bet Ain't Worth the Hand
- Betty LaVette - Don't Fall Apart on Me Tonight
- MAJOR. - Honest
- PJ Morton - How Deep Is Your Love [ft. Yebba]
- Charlie Wilson - Made for Love [ft. Lalah Hathaway]
Mejor Canción R&B
- Ella Mai - Boo'd Up
- Miguel - Come Through and Chill [ft. J. Cole and Salaam Remi]
- Childish Gambino - Feels Like Summer
- H.E.R. - Focus
- Toni Braxton - Long As I Live
Mejor Album Urbano Contemporáneo
- The Carters - Everything Is Love
- Chloe x Halle - The Kids Are Alright
- Chris Dave and the Drumhedz - Chris Dave and the Drumhedz
- Miguel - War & Leisure
- Meshell Ndegeocello - Ventriloquism
Mejor Album R&B
- Toni Braxton - Sex & Cigarettes
- Leon Bridges - Good Thing
- Lalah Hathaway - Honestly
- H.E.R. - H.E.R.
- PJ Morton - Gumbo Unplugged (Live)
DANCE
Mejor Grabación Dance
- Above & Beyond - Northern Soul [ft. Richard Bedford]
- Disclosure - Ultimatum [ft. Fatoumata Diawara]
- Fisher - Losing It
- Silk City & Dua Lipa - Electricity [ft. Diplo and Mark Ronson]
- Virtual Self - Ghost Voices
Mejor Album Dance/Electrónico
- Jon Hopkins - Singularity
- Justice - Woman
- Sofi Tukker - Treehouse
- SOPHIE - Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides
- TOKiMONSTA - Lune Rouge
COMEDIA
Mejor Album Comedia
- Patton Oswalt - Annihilation
- Dave Chappelle - Equanimity & the Bird Revelation
- Jim Gaffigan - Noble Ape
- Fred Armisen - Standup for Drummers
- Chris Rock - Tamborine
REMIX
Mejor Album Remezclado
- Labrinth, Sia & Diplo present LSD - Audio (CID Remix Official Dance Remix)
- Charlie Puth - How Long (EDX's Dubai Skyline Remix)
- Gabriel & Dresden feat. Sub Teal - Only Road (Cosmic Gate Remix)
- Kygo, Justin Jesso - Stargazing [ft. Justin Jesso] (Kaskade Remix)
- HAIM - Walking Away (Mura Masa remix)
MÚSICA PARA MEDIOS VISUALES
Mejor Compilación para Medio Visual
- Call Me by Your Name
- Deadpool 2
- The Greatest Showman
- Lady Bird
- Stranger Things
Mejor Banda Sonora para Medio Visual
- Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther
- Benjamin Wallfisch & Hans Zimmer - Blade Runner 2049
- Michael Giacchino - Coco
- Alexandre Desplat - The Shape of Water
- John Williams - Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Mejor Canción Escrita para Medio Visual
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All the Stars
- Sufjan Stevens - Mystery of Love
- Miguel - Remember Me [ft. Natalia Lafourcade]
- Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shallow
- Keala Settle & the Greatest Showman Ensemble - This Is Me
EMPAQUE
Mejor Empaque para Grabación
- Mitski - Be the Cowboy
- BTS - Love Yourself: Tear
- St. Vincent - Masseduction
- The Chairman - The Offering
- Foxhole - Well Kept Thing
Mejor Box Set o Empaque de Edición Limitada
- Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction (Locked N' Loaded)
- The Decemberists - I'll be Your Girl
- Grateful Dead - Pacific Northwest '73-74': The Complete Recordings
- "Weird" Al Yankovic - Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of "Weird Al" Yankovic
- Sarah Dodds and Shauna Dodds - Too Many Bad Habits
Mejores Notas de un Album
- Various Artists - Alpine Dreaming: The Helvetia Records Story, 1920-1924 (James P. Leary)
- Charles A. Asbury - 4 Banjo Songs, 1891-1897: Foundational Recordings Of America's Iconic Instrument (Richard Martin & Ted Olson)
- Sonny Clark Trio - The 1960 Time Sessions (Ben Ratliff)
- Various Artists - The Product Of Our Souls: The Sound And Sway Of James Reese Europe's Society Orchestra (David Gilbert)
- Bob Dylan - Trouble No More: The Bootleg Series Vol. 13 / 1979-1981 (Deluxe Edition) (Amanda Petrusich)
- Various Artists - Voices Of Mississippi: Artists And Musicians Documented By William Ferris (David Evans)
PRODUCCIÓN
Productor del Año, No Clásico
- Boi-1da
- Larry Klein
- Linda Perry
- Kanye West
- Pharrell Williams
VIDEO MUSICAL/PELÍCULA
Mejor Video Musical
- The Carters - Apes***
- Childish Gambino - This Is America
- Joyner Lucas - I'm Not Racist
- Janelle Monáe - PYNK
- Tierra Whack - MUMBO JUMBO
Mejor Película Musical
- Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars
- Whitney
- Quincy
- Itzhak
- Elvis Presley: The King