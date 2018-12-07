Estos son los nominados para los Grammy 2019

El rapero estadounidense Kendrick Lamar lidera con ocho nominaciones las candidaturas para la 61 edición de los Grammy, unos premios en los que también será un contendiente destacado el rapero canadiense Drake gracias a sus siete menciones, anunció hoy la Academia de la Grabación.

El hip-hop dominó las candidaturas para la 61 edición de los premios más importantes de la música, aunque por detrás de Kendrick Lamar y Drake se situó la cantante de folk Brandi Carlile con seis nominaciones.

Lamar, como máximo responsable de la banda sonora de "Black Panther", y Drake con su disco "Scorpion" competirán por el gramófono dorado al álbum del año.

En esta categoría también fueron nominados Cardi B ("Invasion of Privacy"), Brandi Carlile ("By The Way, I Forgive You"), H.E.R. ("H.E.R."), Post Malone ("Beerpongs & Bentleys"), Janelle Monáe ("Dirty Computer") y Kacey Musgraves ("Golden Hour").

"I Like It", el tema de la estadounidense de origen latino Cardi B junto al colombiano J Balvin y el puertorriqueño Bad Bunny, optará al Grammy a grabación del año.

La obra se enfrentará en esta categoría a "The Joke", de Brandi Carlile; "This Is America", de Childish Gambino; "God's Plan" de Drake; "Shallow", de Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper; "All The Stars", de Kendrick Lamar y SZA; "Rockstar", de Post Malone Feat. 21 Savage, y "The Middle", de Zedd Feat. Maren Morris y Grey.

Tras celebrar en 2018 su 60 cumpleaños en Nueva York (EE.UU.), los Grammy regresarán a Los Ángeles el próximo año con una gala que tendrá lugar el 10 de febrero en el Staples Center de la ciudad californiana.

Album del Año

H.E.R. - H.E.R.

Brandie Carlile - By the Way, I Forgive You

Drake - Scorpion

Various Artists - Black Panther: The Album

Kacey Musgraves - Golden Hour

Post Malone - Beerbongs & Bentleys

Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy

Janelle Monáe - Dirty Computer

Grabación del Año

Cardi B - I Like It

Brandi Carlile - The Joke

Childish Gambino - This Is America

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shallow

Drake - God's Plan

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All the Stars

Post Malone & 21 Savage - Rockstar

Zedd & Maren Morris - The Middle

Canción del Año

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All the Stars

Ella Mai - Boo'd Up

Drake - God's Plan

Shawn Mendes - In My Blood

Brandy Carlile - The Joke

Zedd & Maren Morris - The Middle

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shallow

Childish Gambino - This Is America

Mejor Nuevo Artista

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

POP

Mejor Actuación Pop en Solitario

Beck - Colors

Camila Cabello - Havana (Live)

Ariana Grande - God Is a Woman

Lady Gaga - Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)

Post Malone - Better Now

Mejor Actuación Pop Dúo o Grupo

Christina Aguilera ft. Demi Lovato - Fall In Line

Backstreet Boys - Don't Go Breaking My Heart

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - Shallow

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B - Girls Like You

Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton - Say Something

Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey - The Middle

Mejor Album Pop Vocal

Camila Cabello - Camila

Kelly Clarkson - Meaning of Life

Ariana Grande - Sweetener

Shawn Mendes - Shawn Mendes

Pink - Beautiful Trauma

Taylor Swift - Reputation

Mejor Album de Pop Vocal Tradicional

Tony Bennett & Diana Krall - Love Is Here to Stay

Willie Nelson - My Way

Gregory Porter - Nat "King" Cole & Me

Seal - Standards (Deluxe)

Barbra Streisand - The Music... The Mem'ries... The Magic!

RAP

Mejor Actuación Rap

Cardi B - Be Careful

Drake - Nice for What

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake - King's Dead

Anderson .Paak - Bubblin

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee - Sicko Mode

Mejor Colaboración Rap

Christina Aguilera ft. Goldlink - Like I Do

6LACK ft. J. Cole - Pretty Little Fears

Childish Gambino - This Is America

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All the Stars

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage - Rockstar

Mejor Canción Rap

Drake - God's Plan

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake - King's Dead

Eminem - Lucky You

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee - Sicko Mode

Jay Rock ft. Kendrick Lamar - Win

Mejor Album Rap

Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy

Mac Miller- Swimming

Nipsey Hussle - Victory Lap

Pusha-T - Daytona

Travis Scott - Astroworld

ROCK

Mejor Actuación Rock

Arctic Monkeys - Four Out of Five

Chris Cornell - When Bad Does Good

THE FEVER 333 - Made An America

Greta Van Fleet - Highway Tune

Halestorm - Uncomfortable

Mejor Actuación Metal

Between the Buried and Me - Condemned to the Gallows

Deafheaven - Honeycomb

High on Fire - Electric Messiah

Trivium - Betrayer

Underoath - On My Teeth

Mejor Canción Rock

Greta Van Fleet - Black Smoke Rising

Twenty One Pilots - Jumpsuit

Bring Me the Horizon - MANTRA

St. Vincent - Masseduction

Ghost - Rats

Mejor Album Rock

Alice in Chains - Rainier Fog

Fall Out Boy - M A N I A

Ghost - Prequelle

Greta Van Fleet - From the Fires

Weezer - Pacific Daydream

Mejor Album de Música Alternativa

Arctic Monkeys - Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

Beck - Colors

Björk - Utopia

David Byrne - American Utopia

St. Vincent - Masseduction

R&B

Mejor Actuación R&B

Toni Braxton - Long As I Live

The Carters - Summer

Lalah Hathaway - Y O Y

H.E.R. - Best Part [ft. Daniel Caesar]

PJ Morton - First Began

Mejor Actuación de R&B Tradicional

Leon Bridges - Bet Ain't Worth the Hand

Betty LaVette - Don't Fall Apart on Me Tonight

MAJOR. - Honest

PJ Morton - How Deep Is Your Love [ft. Yebba]

Charlie Wilson - Made for Love [ft. Lalah Hathaway]

Mejor Canción R&B

Ella Mai - Boo'd Up

Miguel - Come Through and Chill [ft. J. Cole and Salaam Remi]

Childish Gambino - Feels Like Summer

H.E.R. - Focus

Toni Braxton - Long As I Live

Mejor Album Urbano Contemporáneo

The Carters - Everything Is Love

Chloe x Halle - The Kids Are Alright

Chris Dave and the Drumhedz - Chris Dave and the Drumhedz

Miguel - War & Leisure

Meshell Ndegeocello - Ventriloquism

Mejor Album R&B

Toni Braxton - Sex & Cigarettes

Leon Bridges - Good Thing

Lalah Hathaway - Honestly

H.E.R. - H.E.R.

PJ Morton - Gumbo Unplugged (Live)

DANCE

Mejor Grabación Dance

Above & Beyond - Northern Soul [ft. Richard Bedford]

Disclosure - Ultimatum [ft. Fatoumata Diawara]

Fisher - Losing It

Silk City & Dua Lipa - Electricity [ft. Diplo and Mark Ronson]

Virtual Self - Ghost Voices

Mejor Album Dance/Electrónico

Jon Hopkins - Singularity

Justice - Woman

Sofi Tukker - Treehouse

SOPHIE - Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides

TOKiMONSTA - Lune Rouge

COMEDIA

Mejor Album Comedia

Patton Oswalt - Annihilation

Dave Chappelle - Equanimity & the Bird Revelation

Jim Gaffigan - Noble Ape

Fred Armisen - Standup for Drummers

Chris Rock - Tamborine

REMIX

Mejor Album Remezclado

Labrinth, Sia & Diplo present LSD - Audio (CID Remix Official Dance Remix)

Charlie Puth - How Long (EDX's Dubai Skyline Remix)

Gabriel & Dresden feat. Sub Teal - Only Road (Cosmic Gate Remix)

Kygo, Justin Jesso - Stargazing [ft. Justin Jesso] (Kaskade Remix)

HAIM - Walking Away (Mura Masa remix)

MÚSICA PARA MEDIOS VISUALES

Mejor Compilación para Medio Visual

Call Me by Your Name

Deadpool 2

The Greatest Showman

Lady Bird

Stranger Things

Mejor Banda Sonora para Medio Visual

Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther

Benjamin Wallfisch & Hans Zimmer - Blade Runner 2049

Michael Giacchino - Coco

Alexandre Desplat - The Shape of Water

John Williams - Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Mejor Canción Escrita para Medio Visual

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All the Stars

Sufjan Stevens - Mystery of Love

Miguel - Remember Me [ft. Natalia Lafourcade]

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shallow

Keala Settle & the Greatest Showman Ensemble - This Is Me

EMPAQUE

Mejor Empaque para Grabación

Mitski - Be the Cowboy

BTS - Love Yourself: Tear

St. Vincent - Masseduction

The Chairman - The Offering

Foxhole - Well Kept Thing

Mejor Box Set o Empaque de Edición Limitada

Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction (Locked N' Loaded)

The Decemberists - I'll be Your Girl

Grateful Dead - Pacific Northwest '73-74': The Complete Recordings

"Weird" Al Yankovic - Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of "Weird Al" Yankovic

Sarah Dodds and Shauna Dodds - Too Many Bad Habits

Mejores Notas de un Album

Various Artists - Alpine Dreaming: The Helvetia Records Story, 1920-1924 (James P. Leary)

Charles A. Asbury - 4 Banjo Songs, 1891-1897: Foundational Recordings Of America's Iconic Instrument (Richard Martin & Ted Olson)

Sonny Clark Trio - The 1960 Time Sessions (Ben Ratliff)

Various Artists - The Product Of Our Souls: The Sound And Sway Of James Reese Europe's Society Orchestra (David Gilbert)

Bob Dylan - Trouble No More: The Bootleg Series Vol. 13 / 1979-1981 (Deluxe Edition) (Amanda Petrusich)

Various Artists - Voices Of Mississippi: Artists And Musicians Documented By William Ferris (David Evans)

PRODUCCIÓN

Productor del Año, No Clásico

Boi-1da

Larry Klein

Linda Perry

Kanye West

Pharrell Williams

VIDEO MUSICAL/PELÍCULA

Mejor Video Musical

The Carters - Apes***

Childish Gambino - This Is America

Joyner Lucas - I'm Not Racist

Janelle Monáe - PYNK

Tierra Whack - MUMBO JUMBO

Mejor Película Musical