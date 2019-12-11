Revista Time escoge a Lizzo como la artista del año
La cantante estadounidense es conocida por promover el "body positive".
La prestigiosa revista Time eligió a la estadounidense Lizzo, cantante que obtuvo la mayor cantidad de nominaciones en los Grammy, como la artista del año 2019.
Oriunda de la ciudad de Detroid, esta artista de 31 años lleva casi una década dedicada a la música. En 2013 estrenó su primer disco "Lizzobangers", pero su fama no explotó hasta algunos años después cuando editó la canción "Good as hell".
"He estado haciendo música positiva por mucho tiempo. Luego la cultura cambió, habían muchas cosas que no eran populares pero existían, como el 'body positive', que al principio era una forma de protesta por los cuerpos gordos y las mujeres negras, pero ahora se ha vuelto algo de moda y se comercializó", explicó a Time la cantante de rap y R&B.
El medio destaca de Lizzo "su sonido implacablemente positivo y pegajoso. Sus letras son divertidas, atrevidas y vulnerables, y te recuerdan mandar a la basura a cualquier idiota que te detenga y hace que te conviertas en tu propio fan".
En abril de este año la cantante estrenó su tercer álbum "Cuz I Love You", el cual le consiguió 8 nominaciones a los próximos premios Grammy.
