El mundo de la música reacciona a la muerte de Little Richard

A los 87 años murió la legendaria figura de la música Little Richard, considerado uno de los artistas más importantes de la historia y que inspiró a nombres como Elvis Presley y The Beatles.

El hombre de los éxitos "Long Tall Sally", "Tutti Frutti", "Lucile" y "Good Golly Miss Molly" dejó un gran legado que fue recordado en redes sociales por diversos músicos que lamentaron su muerte.

Ringo Starr lo definió como "uno de mis héroes musicales de todos los tiempos", el guitarrista Jimmy Page afirmó que sus canciones "fueron pioneras del rock and roll" y el bajista Flea despidió "al rockero más salvaje, más extravagante y más sexy en jactarse de sus cosas".

God bless little Richard one of my all-time musical heroes. Peace and love to all his family. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎵🎶💕☮️ pic.twitter.com/H2lzKbX3tm — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) May 9, 2020

In the late 1980s, I was walking down Hollywood Blvd, a black limo drove by slowly, Little Richard waved at us from the back window with a crazy look on his face. A giant in Rock and Roll music. — Krist Novoselić (@KristNovoselic) May 9, 2020

RIP Little Richard, a very sad loss. My thoughts are with his loved ones.⁣

⁣

It’s Little Richard’s songs that pioneered rock’n’roll. I got to hear him and his band at the Newport Lounge in Miami and boy were they good. ⁣ pic.twitter.com/JXgahhJAfk — Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) May 9, 2020

A couple weeks ago I randomly decided to read up on the legendary Little Richard on wiki. I learned then about how he developed The Beatles and saved The Rolling Stones pic.twitter.com/lUEvYG1Mew — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 9, 2020

RIP Little Richard. The man who invented Rock and Roll. Elvis popularized it. Chuck Berry was the storyteller. Richard was the archetype. Maureen and I were so honored being the first marriage he conducted. We were lucky to know him. He lives forever in the Underground Garage. https://t.co/D8NwRKcshi — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) May 9, 2020

The loss of a true giant. My sincerest condolences go out to his family and friends. https://t.co/nzTDmQtLm7 — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) May 9, 2020