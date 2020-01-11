El rock reaccionó a la inesperada muerte de Neil Peart
Músicos de Metallica, Foo Fighters, KISS y Guns N’ Roses, entre otros, despidieron al ilustre baterista de Rush.
A los 67 años de edad murió Neil Peart, baterista de Rush y uno de los más importantes de la historia del rock, despedido por otras figuras a través de redes sociales.
Miembros de Metallica, Foo Fighters, KISS, Guns N' Roses, Brian Wilson, Flea y hasta su compañero Geddy Lee tuvieron palabras para la partida de Peart.
Peart se encontraba luchando contra un agresivo cáncer cerebral durante los últimos tres años, enfermedad que no reveló públicamente.
Rest In Peace, Neil... pic.twitter.com/ceZXPYaSdd— Metallica (@Metallica) January 11, 2020
RIP to a master 💔 #neilpeart https://t.co/B8ssS79tRS— Kirk Hammett (@KirkHammett) January 10, 2020
I just heard about Neil Peart passing. I feel real bad about this - he was way too young. Neil was one of the great drummers and he’ll be missed. Love & mercy to Neil’s family.— Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) January 10, 2020
So sad to hear of the passing of Neil Peart. Our thoughts are with his family and bandmates.— Marillion (@MarillionOnline) January 10, 2020
Rest In Peace Neil Peart. So sad to hear.— Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) January 10, 2020
R.I.P. Neil Peart— Dave Lombardo (@TheDaveLombardo) January 10, 2020
An extraordinary talent.
Sorry to hear this. https://t.co/cZWcAj1p2Y— Krist Novoselić (@KristNovoselic) January 10, 2020
I’m gonna go spend the day air drumming. R.I.P. Neil Peart. That dude fucking shredded. https://t.co/QzsOwBDKY8— Flea (@flea333) January 11, 2020
My prayers and condolences to the Peart Family, Fans and Friends. Neil was a kind soul. R.I.P....... Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead at 67 - Rolling Stone https://t.co/icYz6fnXfE— Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 10, 2020
Absolutely Horrible News. Neal Peart has died after fighting brain cancer for years. His later life was filled with so much family tragedy. So, so sad. I’m just shocked. pic.twitter.com/EM4Ea1quaY— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) January 10, 2020
Sad to hear of Neil Peart passing. RIP. pic.twitter.com/2iMWJq1uoo— Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) January 10, 2020
Judas Priest send out love and condolences for Neil Peart, his family, band mates, friends and fans around the world -— Judas Priest (@judaspriest) January 11, 2020
RIP #NeiPeart https://t.co/YAiYBtzobj— Slash (@Slash) January 10, 2020
It absolutely breaks my heart to pieces to get the news of the passing of one of my greatest heroes of all time. #RIPNeilPeart My deepest condolences to the band, crew & family. Rest In Peace my friend. You will always be my hero 😓— Mike Portnoy 🤘 (@MikePortnoy) January 10, 2020
RIP Neil Peart pic.twitter.com/PxNZ3W5WSs— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) January 10, 2020
GOD BLESS NEIL PEART • 1952 - 2O2O tBLSt SDMF pic.twitter.com/u7x5bXXJff— Zakk Wylde (@ZakkWyldeBLS) January 11, 2020
Great sadness to hear...Thoughts are with his Family, Band & Friends...XX pic.twitter.com/7ShV9WsBVV— David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) January 10, 2020
The greatest of all time. RIP Neil Peart. I’m going to go raise a glass and then air-drum the shit out of Tom Sawyer. https://t.co/pL3xL4PUa0— Scott Ian (@Scott_Ian) January 10, 2020
Another family member gone pic.twitter.com/3NMWH8AXyP— Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) January 10, 2020
It is with a heavy heart we say goodbye to an innovator both percussively and lyrically. The world will be a sadder place without him, may he be at peace and rejoin his wife and daughter in the next adventure . Neil , you’ll live forever in our hearts and through the music so dear to so many of us your fans.
Thank you Neil. Thank you for inspiring me and for all your help and advice along the way, especially in the early days when you took the time to talk to a young green Danish drummer about recording, gear and the possibilities that lay ahead... Thank you for what you did for drummers all over the world with your passion, your approach, your principles and your unwavering commitment to the instrument! Rest In Peace.