Tópicos: Entretención | Música | Rock

El rock reaccionó a la inesperada muerte de Neil Peart

Publicado:
Autor: Cooperativa.cl

Músicos de Metallica, Foo Fighters, KISS y Guns N’ Roses, entre otros, despidieron al ilustre baterista de Rush.

El rock reaccionó a la inesperada muerte de Neil Peart
A los 67 años de edad murió Neil Peart, baterista de Rush y uno de los más importantes de la historia del rock, despedido por otras figuras a través de redes sociales.

Miembros de Metallica, Foo Fighters, KISS, Guns N' Roses, Brian Wilson, Flea y hasta su compañero Geddy Lee tuvieron palabras para la partida de Peart.

Peart se encontraba luchando contra un agresivo cáncer cerebral durante los últimos tres años, enfermedad que no reveló públicamente.

View this post on Instagram

Rest in peace, my brother. 💔

A post shared by Geddy Lee (@geddyimages) on Jan 10, 2020 at 2:30pm PST

