Moby se disculpa con Natalie Portman tras haber contado supuesto romance
La actriz negó cualquier relación amorosa con el músico, quien incluyó en su autobiografía que ambos habían salido.
En los últimos días, el estadounidense Moby ha hecho noticia por su nueva biografía en la que incluyó un supuesto romance con Natalie Portman, aunque la actriz negó algún vínculo y el músico terminó pidiéndole disculpas.
En su segunda autobiografía "Then it fell apart", Moby contó que salió un par de ocasiones con la protagonista de "Black Swan", pero Portman no dudó en decir que su recuerdo "es de un hombre muy mayor siendo extraño conmigo cuando yo recién me había graduado del colegio".
"No hubo ninguna comprobación de datos de parte de él o su editorial, casi se siente como intencional. Que él use esta historia para vender su libro es muy perturbador para mí", dijo Portman.
Este sábado, Moby usó su Instagram para disculparse con la actriz. "A medida que pasó un tiempo, me di cuenta de que muchas de las críticas que recibí sobre mi inclusión de Natalie en 'Then It Fell Apart' son muy válidas ", escribió.
"También reconozco plenamente que fue realmente desconsiderado por mi parte no hacerle saber sobre su inclusión en el libro de antemano, e igualmente desconsiderado por no respetar plenamente su reacción", agregó Moby.
"Tengo una gran admiración por Natalie, por su inteligencia, creatividad y activismo por los derechos de los animales, y odio que pueda haberle causado angustia a ella y a su familia", sentenció el hombre de "Bodyrock".
As some time has passed I've realized that many of the criticisms leveled at me regarding my inclusion of Natalie in Then It Fell Apart are very valid. I also fully recognize that it was truly inconsiderate of me to not let her know about her inclusion in the book beforehand, and equally inconsiderate for me to not fully respect her reaction. I have a lot of admiration for Natalie, for her intelligence, creativity, and animal rights activism, and I hate that I might have caused her and her family distress. I tried to treat everyone I included in Then It Fell Apart with dignity and respect, but nonetheless it was truly inconsiderate for me to not let them know before the book was released. So for that I apologize, to Natalie, as well as the other people I wrote about in Then It Fell Apart without telling them beforehand. Also I accept that given the dynamic of our almost 14 year age difference I absolutely should've acted more responsibly and respectfully when Natalie and I first met almost 20 years ago. Moby