"Peaky Blinders" tendrá su propio festival de música

View this post on Instagram

The first ever official #PeakyBlinders Festival is confirmed. Two days and nights of live music, theatre, experiences, poetry and more. September 14th & 15th, Digbeth, Birmingham. Tickets on sale from Friday 9th August. #digbeth #brum #birmingham #festival #livemusic #poetry #art #theatre

A post shared by Peaky Blinders (@peakyblindersofficial) on Aug 2, 2019 at 8:27am PDT