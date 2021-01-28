Serie sobre cómic "The Sandman" reveló su elenco

La novela gráfica "The Sandman" de Neil Gaiman será adaptada por Netflix y luego de un tiempo sin novedades se confirmó el elenco principal de la serie.

Tom Sturridge encabezará el drama basado en la serie DC Comics de Gaiman, interpretando a "Dream, the Lord of the Dreaming", mientras Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth en "Game of Thrones") será "Lucifer, gobernante del infierno".

Otros actores Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook ("Narcos"), Charles Dance ("Game of Thrones"), Asim Chaudhry y Sanjeeve Bhaskar completan el elenco de la producción.

Netflix define la serie como "una rica mezcla de mito moderno y fantasía oscura en la que la ficción contemporánea, el drama histórico y la leyenda se entrelazan a la perfección".

El mismo autor de la novela, Neil Gaiman, y Allan Heinberg serán los guionistas de la serie. Aún no hay fecha de estreno de "The Sandman" en Netflix.

Dream will be joined by VIVIENNE ACHEAMPONG as LUCIENNE, chief librarian and trusted guardian of Dream’s realm. (2/6) pic.twitter.com/9BnWHIJt4h — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 28, 2021

ASIM CHAUDHRY is ABEL & SANJEEV BHASKAR is CAIN, The first victim and the first predator. (4/6) pic.twitter.com/aDeY0iWblf — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 28, 2021