Ya hay elenco para "Young Rock", la serie sobre Dwayne Johnson
La producción seguirá diversas etapas del actor y luchador.
La producción seguirá diversas etapas del actor y luchador.
Su propia biopic está realizando Dwayne Johnson para NBC. De nombre "Young Rock", acá veremos diversas estapas del actor y también luchador.
Él mismo será el productor y uno de sus protagonistas, mientras que otros actores lo interpretarán cuando más joven.
Así, Bradley Constant fue el elegido para hacerse cargo de la etapa de el ex campeón mundial de WWE a los 15 años. Por su parte, Uli Latukefu se pondrá en la piel entre los 18 y 20 años.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Honored and proud to play @therock during his high school days on our new show called Young Rock! This is really special in so many ways. I’m proud and grateful! We’ve only just started, but our entire cast and production team has already begun to feel like one big family. I know that this will reflect in the show and I hope that it puts a smile on people’s faces come 2021. Big love to my ma for believing in me and giving me every opportunity to pursue this career as long as I worked hard. Ma I LOVE YOU. Thank you to my big bros @chriswconstant and @mconstant99 for keeping my head straight and focused. I LOVE YALL Thank you to all the acting coaches I’ve had over the years, the friends who gave me inspirational words of encouragement along the way and everyone from casting to producers to my rep for believing in me as well. Thank you to @therock for living an extraordinary life and allowing us to come in and bring it to TV for people to see. I know y’all will love it 💪🏽 Now off to the gym.... #YOUNGROCK @sevenbucksprod @nbc
Acá veremos desde su vida como un adolescente más, hasta sus inicios en el fútbol americano en Miami y su posterior salto a la lucha libre.
Otros nombres que se suman al elenco son Stacey Leilua como la madre de "The Rock" y Joseph Lee Anderson será Rocky Johnson, el padre de Dwayne. Finalmente Ana Tusila será la abuela.
Se espera que "Young Rock" se estrene el próximo 2021 y podría hacerlo en Peacock, la plataforma streaming de NBC.