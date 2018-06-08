El mundo del espectáculo despide al chef Anthony Bourdain

Varias son las personalidades que han expresado sus condolencias por el fallecimiento del chef Anthony Bourdain, quien se suicidó este viernes a los 61 años.

Una de ellas fue la actriz Asia Argento, pareja de Bourdain. "Él dio todo de sí mismo en todo lo que hacía. Su brillante y temerario espíritu inspiró a muchos, su generosidad no conocía ataduras. Él fue mi amor, mi protector", escribió en su cuenta de Twitter.

Otro que expresó su pesar fue el chef Gordon Ramsay, quien aseguró estar "paralizado y muy triste" por la noticia.

Las condolencias también se expandieron al mundo del cine y de la música. Actores como Bryan Cranston, Elijah Wood, Lea Michele y Mia Farrow, además de músicos como Marky Ramone, Alex Kapranos e Iggy Pop también dieron cuenta del difícil momento en redes sociales.

MESSAGE FROM IGGY: “I’m in shock having just heard that Anthony Bourdain has passed away. I loved the guy, and he was a light of kindness and good vibes in my life.



Iggy Pop” — Iggy Pop (@IggyPop) June 8, 2018

RIP Anthony Bourdain.



I read and loved Kitchen Confidential while I was working as a chef at Groucho St Jude in Glasgow. It was the first book since Down & Out In Paris & London that captured some of the intensity, danger and excitement of life in a kitchen. — alex kapranos (@alkapranos) June 8, 2018

Bourdain's exceptional writing made this one formerly picky, fearful eater very brave and want to try everything and I'll always be grateful for him and the worlds he opened — 🇵🇷 Lin-Manuel Miranda 🏳️‍🌈 (@Lin_Manuel) June 8, 2018

A friend of @StarTalkRadio. A friend of Food & Culture. A friend to us all. Anthony Bourdain, RIP. (1956-2018). pic.twitter.com/uVqEgldGsL — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) June 8, 2018

Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 8, 2018

Another heartbreaking loss.. you are and will always be one of my idols Anthony Bourdain.. watching your show always brought me such happiness. Thoughts and prayers are with your family now... ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mXZuS8RvSb — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) June 8, 2018

According to AFSP, there are nearly 45,000 suicides every year in the US. Shocking. I was saddened to hear of the deaths of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain. RIP. It illustrates that success is not immune to depression. We all need to be more aware of our friends who are suffering — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) June 8, 2018