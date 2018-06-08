Suscribirse:
Síguenos:
Radio Dulce Patria
Radio Cooperativa
Nublado
Santiago20.2°
Humedad28%

R. Vehicular:

Con SV: 7 | Sin SV: 6-7-8-9

+
Radio Cooperativa
Avisos legales
Síguenos:

Tópicos: Entretención | Tendencias | Gastronomía

El mundo del espectáculo despide al chef Anthony Bourdain

Publicado:
Autor: Cooperativa.cl

Figuras de la música, la televisión y la cocina entregaron sus condolencias.

El mundo del espectáculo despide al chef Anthony Bourdain
Llévatelo:

Varias son las personalidades que han expresado sus condolencias por el fallecimiento del chef Anthony Bourdain, quien se suicidó este viernes a los 61 años.

Una de ellas fue la actriz Asia Argento, pareja de Bourdain. "Él dio todo de sí mismo en todo lo que hacía. Su brillante y temerario espíritu inspiró a muchos, su generosidad no conocía ataduras. Él fue mi amor, mi protector", escribió en su cuenta de Twitter.

Otro que expresó su pesar fue el chef Gordon Ramsay, quien aseguró estar "paralizado y muy triste" por la noticia.

Las condolencias también se expandieron al mundo del cine y de la música. Actores como Bryan Cranston, Elijah Wood, Lea Michele y Mia Farrow, además de músicos como Marky Ramone, Alex Kapranos e Iggy Pop también dieron cuenta del difícil momento en redes sociales.

Las + leídas
Videos + Vistos
En portada
Relacionados
Lo + de Entretención
Leído
Escuchado
Visto
Comentado