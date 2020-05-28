El mundo del espectáculo pide justicia por afroamericano asesinado por la policía de Minneapolis
Estrellas de Hollywood y músicos célebres reaccionaron a la muerte de George Floyd.
El asesinato de un afroamericano por parte de la policía de Minneapolis ha provocado una enorme cantidad de protestas y una reacción de actores y músicos que exigen justicia por el hecho.
Desde estrellas de Hollywood a músicos célebres han ocupado sus redes sociales para expresar sus sentimientos tras la muerte de George Floyd, ocurrida el pasado lunes.
Además de publicaciones en redes sociales, actores como Seth Rogen, Steve Carell y Ben Schwartz hicieron una donación a un fondo destinado a ayudar a pagar la fianza para manifestantes de escasos recursos.
My heart breaks for George Floyd, his family and for the people in Minneapolis. Murder is murder. Cops are also citizens, the same rules should apply to them. This is absolutely horrific and if the mayor and DA do not step up it sets a poor example for this entire country. pic.twitter.com/WA5VJGGhE2— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 28, 2020
Not sure I need to watch another lynching video. Just that picture: the casualness of that cop, hands in pockets, surrounded by accomplices & armed to make up for his physical deficits, kneeling on George Floyd's neck and murdering him, makes me vomit rage. Justice for this man. https://t.co/N6Iz7z5XfI— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) May 26, 2020
My heart is so heavy for those who lost their lives these past few weeks — individuals who should be known for their personalities, the way they lived, those who loved them — not grouped together for the brutal and awful way they were murdered. But the killings of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and George Floyd are part of a larger and horrific pattern in this country. I know it’s not enough to be horrified though. I need to learn so much and do so much more as a white American trying to fathom what life is like for people of color in this country. Visit my stories for a list of resources to begin the anti-racist work. We have so much work to do if we truly want this to be a land of liberty and justice for all.
Get it now? (Repost @jasonheathandthegreedysouls) #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd
GEORGE FLOYD my heart breaks for you and your family. #policebrutality needs to stop. #sayhisname
This is not okay. And it will not stop until everyone does their part. Especially white people. I said it recently and I’ll say it again, do not let your discomfort surrounding social issues prevent you from speaking up for those IN DANGER. And reality is, until this STOPS COMPLETELY - THE BLACK COMMUNITY WILL CONTINUE TO LIVE IN DANGER. DO YOUR PART. THIS INVOLVES YOU TOO. #GeorgeFloyd, I hope you RIP because it isn’t fair so many didn’t do their part to ensure you lived in peace.
What is it in the words "I. CAN'T. BREATHE." police don't understand? #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd
George Floyd. So heartbreaking to hear about the continuous cycle of violence aimed at black people by racist cops. Murder charges only. #justiceforgeorgefloyd First post where I’ve had to turn off comments. Ain’t none of you getting the last word today. That’s that.
This is what it means to be Black in America. Tried. Convicted. Killed for being Black. We are dictated by hundreds of years of policies that have restricted our very existence and still have to continue to face modern day lynchings. Here's the thing......America will never be great until we can figure out a way for it to work for EVERYBODY!!! "I define connection as the energy that exists between people when they feel seen, heard and valued"....... RIP George Floyd 🙏🏿
I'm struggling with finding the words right now but I'm gonna do my best... My heart is hurting. For George, for Ahmaud, for Breonna, for way too many lives we've lost. Justice won't bring anyone back. Justice won't heal the broken hearts of families. Justice won't and shouldn't make us any less angry. Justice won't stop hateful and racist ideology. But justice will send a message to this country and the world that BLACK LIVES MATTER. Period. Text 'Floyd' to 55156 to demand the officers who killed #GeorgeFloyd are arrested and charged with murder, or check my story for the link to sign @colorofchange’s petition. #JusticeForFloyd
George Floyd was killed at the hands of 4 officers in Minneapolis on Monday. The video is abhorrent. He should be alive. Getting killed by the police is the 6th leading cause of death of young black men in this country. White friends: We can’t let our discomfort, ego, or belief that this work doesn’t include us, prevent us from acknowledging our privilege and that we have the burden of dismantling white supremacy. We do. We can not be complacent. We can not be silent. We need to have this conversation with our families and friend and coworkers. Let’s turn outrage into action. It starts with texting FLOYD to 55156 to demand that the officers who murdered George Floyd are arrested and charged. The link in my bio was compiled by @sarahsophief and has tangible things we can all do to educate ourselves (articles, films, who to follow on social media, organizations that need our funding, etc...) and disrupt the system from which we benefit. #georgefloyd
💔 #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/cFazgClwNe— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 27, 2020