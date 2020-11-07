Músicos y actores celebran el triunfo de Joe Biden y Kamala Harris en elección estadounidense

Este sábado, el conteo en Pensilvania le dio los votos electorales que le permiten a Joe Biden convertirse en el Presidente de Estados Unidos y a Kamala Harris como la primera mujer Vicepresidenta de la historia.

Desde Lady Gaga hasta actores de Hollywood han reaccionado al triunfo de Biden y Harris, cuando tantos sus cuentas de Twitter como Instagram, como Chris Evans, que interpreta a Capitán América, citó un tuit de Trump y le expresó "Perdiste".

. @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen. ❤️ 🙌🙌 nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/uXiMTWs6Hk — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 7, 2020

Everybody take a breath...Consider: When you hold a nickel in your hand, you will notice it has two completely different sides to it. I also hope you notice that both completely different sides make up the same coin. Be kind to each other out there today 🤟😎 — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) November 7, 2020

OMG

HE DID IT,SHE DID IT,THEY DID IT🎉🌟💋❤️

I JUMPED ON MY BED...‼️

HAPPINESS IS JUST A THING

CALLED PRESIDENT JOE ....&

VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA‼️

KAMALA THE FIRST WOMAN, A

BEAUTIFUL WOMAN OF COLOR❤️

GOD BLESS OUR AMAZING

PRESIDENT ELECT🙏🏼,

OUR VICE PRES.ELECT🙌🏽

& GOD BLESS🇺🇸 — Cher (@cher) November 7, 2020

No you didn’t. You lost. https://t.co/M1RQAaF6L8 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 7, 2020

One of the best days of my life. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 7, 2020

Woooooohooooo!!!!!! PHILLY!!!!! AMERICA!!!!!! BLACK FOLK!!!! BLACK PEOPLE!!!!!!!! GOD BLESS YOU!!!!!!! 💛💛💛🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 Now....let’s fight for that Senate!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/MAxsrFDcRp — Viola Davis (@violadavis) November 7, 2020

CONGRATULATIONS FELLOW AMERICANS!! TRUMP DEFEATED!!

Now we must defeat that which gave us Trump. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) November 7, 2020

What a tremendous moment in our nation’s history ! 🇺🇸 Congrats to our new President @JoeBiden and the First Female Vice President in our history @KamalaHarris 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) November 7, 2020

You’re fired. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) November 7, 2020

AMERICA, FUCK YEAH!!! — Scott Ian (@Scott_Ian) November 7, 2020

Good work everyone! We worked very hard for this. We lost so many beautiful people and we must celebrate for them and move forward henceforth in a good way. https://t.co/Wzb7PxLOap — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 7, 2020