Músicos y actores celebran el triunfo de Joe Biden y Kamala Harris en elección estadounidense
Desde Lady Gaga hasta Chris Evans reaccionaron en redes sociales.
Este sábado, el conteo en Pensilvania le dio los votos electorales que le permiten a Joe Biden convertirse en el Presidente de Estados Unidos y a Kamala Harris como la primera mujer Vicepresidenta de la historia.
Desde Lady Gaga hasta actores de Hollywood han reaccionado al triunfo de Biden y Harris, cuando tantos sus cuentas de Twitter como Instagram, como Chris Evans, que interpreta a Capitán América, citó un tuit de Trump y le expresó "Perdiste".
. @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen. ❤️ 🙌🙌 nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/uXiMTWs6Hk— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 7, 2020
CRYING @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍 THANK GOD— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 7, 2020
Now THIS is a PARTY IN THE USA! @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris 🇺🇸🎉 pic.twitter.com/zFKL1ncuSa— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 7, 2020
Everybody take a breath...Consider: When you hold a nickel in your hand, you will notice it has two completely different sides to it. I also hope you notice that both completely different sides make up the same coin. Be kind to each other out there today 🤟😎— Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) November 7, 2020
November 7, 2020
OMG— Cher (@cher) November 7, 2020
HE DID IT,SHE DID IT,THEY DID IT🎉🌟💋❤️
I JUMPED ON MY BED...‼️
HAPPINESS IS JUST A THING
CALLED PRESIDENT JOE ....&
VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA‼️
KAMALA THE FIRST WOMAN, A
BEAUTIFUL WOMAN OF COLOR❤️
GOD BLESS OUR AMAZING
PRESIDENT ELECT🙏🏼,
OUR VICE PRES.ELECT🙌🏽
& GOD BLESS🇺🇸
No you didn’t. You lost. https://t.co/M1RQAaF6L8— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 7, 2020
One of the best days of my life.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 7, 2020
Woooooohooooo!!!!!! PHILLY!!!!! AMERICA!!!!!! BLACK FOLK!!!! BLACK PEOPLE!!!!!!!! GOD BLESS YOU!!!!!!! 💛💛💛🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 Now....let’s fight for that Senate!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/MAxsrFDcRp— Viola Davis (@violadavis) November 7, 2020
CONGRATULATIONS FELLOW AMERICANS!! TRUMP DEFEATED!!— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) November 7, 2020
Now we must defeat that which gave us Trump.
What a tremendous moment in our nation’s history ! 🇺🇸 Congrats to our new President @JoeBiden and the First Female Vice President in our history @KamalaHarris 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼— Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) November 7, 2020
You’re fired.— Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) November 7, 2020
AMERICA, FUCK YEAH!!!— Scott Ian (@Scott_Ian) November 7, 2020
Good work everyone! We worked very hard for this. We lost so many beautiful people and we must celebrate for them and move forward henceforth in a good way. https://t.co/Wzb7PxLOap— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 7, 2020
Bye bye you stupid nitwit douche canoe.— Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) November 7, 2020