Metallica pospone su gira por Sudamérica
La banda se iba a presentar el 15 de abril en el Estadio Nacional.
La banda estadounidense Metallica, que en abril se presentaría en Sudamérica, anunció que pospondrá su gira, debido al coronavirus.
A través de sus redes sociales informaron que la gira, que a Chile los traería el 15 de abril al Estadio Nacional, está en proceso de ser agendada para diciembre próximo.
"Actualización desde el bunker: Estamos antepiniendo la seguridad primero, aislamiento y distanciamiento social ¡pero no para siempre!", escribieron en Instagram.
Añaden además que Greta Van Fleet, banda telonera, volverá a subirse al tour cuando sea reagendado.
Aún no hay información sobre la recalendarización y el uso de las entradas.
Update from the Bunker: We're all putting safety first, self-isolating and socially distancing, but not forever! Visit Metallica.com for full details, but here's what you need to know. The South American shows originally planned for April are in the process of moving to December. Stay tuned for additional updates later this week. DWP's @epicenterfest, @welcometorockville, and @sonictemplefestival have all unfortunately been cancelled. However, @louderthanlifefest in Louisville has ADDED a date and we're excited to announce we'll be hitting the stage on Thursday, September 17th. To our friends in Australia and New Zealand, please know that we have not forgotten and you're still in our hearts and minds. We will make it to your part of the world as soon as we can. We promise! We'll sign off for now by sending you our love during these trying times. Here's to looking back on this period soon with a renewed appreciation for all the amazing times together with our extended Metallica Family around the world.