Influencer vegana comió carne por primera vez en varios años y el resultado sorprendió a todos
La joven provocó polémica con sus miles de seguidores.
Alyse Parker es ahora una ex influencer vegana. La joven había ganado más de 200 mil seguidores en Instagram y 700 mil suscriptores en Youtube, principalmente gracias a su dieta y su modo de vida. Pero todo cambió cuando decidió comer carne por 30 días.
Varios de sus amigos le hablaron de "bondades" de la dieta carnívora, comiendo solo animales (carnes, mariscos, pescado, además de huevos) y la convencieron.
"No tenía mucho sentido. De hecho, sonaba ridículo (...) pero estuve dispuesta a probar", contó.
Según Parker había tenido recientes problemas de salud y no se sentía del todo bien, tras cuatro años y medio siendo vegana. "Me encanta probar cosas nuevas y hacer experimentos y desafíos", dijo la joven, quien previamente intentó 30 días sin champú, un año sin desodorante, 30 días sin redes sociales, tres años sin afeitarse las axilas ni maquillarse, y otros retos de ese estilo.
Pese a su conflicto interno y a saber que enfurecería a muchos seguidores, ahora se declara "completamente carnívora". Es más, dice sentirse con más claridad mental, mejor enfocada, más completa y con mejor salud que en años.
Obviamente, le llovieron las críticas, aunque también hay usuarios que entienden su decisión y la defienden.
By this point, you probably know that I looove trying new things, running little experiments, and diving into challenges of all sorts. Some of the experiments I have run in the past...👩🏼🔬 - 30 days without shampoo - 1 year without deodorant - 21 days of only fruit juice - 30 days without social media - 3 YEARS of not shaving my armpits, not wearing makeup, not using heat on my hair.. Etc. etc. you get da point 👌🏽 Yehhh — some may call me crazy.. 🤪 But I’m a firm believer in experiencing things first hand + getting a real feel for what something is all about before I form a personal opinion on it.🤓😉 The Carnivore Diet first came into my awareness when a close friend shared with me all of the benefits that he was experiencing by eating this way. Coming from being vegan 4.5 years, I was hellla resistant to the concept of eating ONLY animal foods (aka only meat, seafood, + eggs) I didn’t make ANY sense to me. It actually sounded pretty f*cking ridiculous. 😂 But oddly enough, I started to hear story after story from my fellow vegan friends jumping ship, testing out the carnivore diet and experiencing amazing health transformations. I was so confused.🤨🤔 But I had my own fair share of health struggles and eventually reached a breaking point where I was willing to try anything to function properly again. With an online community of 800,000 people ~ many of which were primarily showing up for my vegan related content... I was a bit conflicted to say the least. But I knew I needed to make decisions based on what was in the best interest for my health. I swallowed my pride + decided I’d give it a shot. Full onnn carnivore. I woke up the next morning feeling more mentally clear, focused, wholesome, and healthy than I had felt in years. God bless. But also, WTF? My vegan identity crumbled immediately. This past year of my life has been a journey of remembering who I am separate from what I eat. 🤯 In hopes of challenging others to step out of their current perspective ~ I documented my newest challenge of eating only meat for 30 days. Video launches next week. Who’s ready? Comment 🌈 below!