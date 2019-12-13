"Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice" ganó el Game Award al mejor juego del año

"Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice", desarrollado por From Software y publicado por Activision, ganó este jueves el premio al mejor videojuego del 2019 en la gala The Game Awards celebrada en Los Ángeles (Estados Unidos).

Este juego de acción y aventura competía en la categoría de mejor videojuego con "Control" (Remedy Entertainment), "Death Stranding" (Kojima Productions), "Resident Evil 2" (Capcom), "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" (Bandai Namco Games y Sora Ltd.) y "The Outer Words" (Obsidian Entertainment).

JUEGO DEL AÑO

Control (Remedy/505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai-Namco/Sora/Nintendo)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom/Capcom)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)

The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)

MEJOR NARRATIVA

A Plague Tale: Innocence (Asobo/Focus Home)

Control (Remedy/505)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Control (Remedy/505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom/Capcom)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE

Control (Remedy/505)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

Gris (Nomada Studio/Devolver)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Grezzo/Nintendo)

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

Cadence of Hyrule (Brace Yourself Games/Nintendo)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)

Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)

MEJOR DISEÑO DE AUDIO

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Control (Remedy/505)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN

Ashly Burch como Parvati Holcomb, The Outer Worlds

Courtney Hope como Jesse Faden, Control

Laura Bailey como Kait Diaz, Gears 5

Mads Mikkelsen como Cliff, Death Stranding

Matthew Porretta como Dr. Casper Darling, Control

Norman Reedus como Sam Porter Bridges, Death Stranding

GAMES FOR IMPACT

Concrete Genie (Pixelopus/SIE)

Gris (Nomada Studio/Devolver)

Kind Words (Popcannibal)

Life is Strange 2 (Dontnod/Square Enix)

Sea of Solitude (Jo-Mei Games/EA)

MEJOR JUEGO COMO SERVICIO

Apex Legends (Respawn)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

MEJOR JUEGO INDIE

Baba Is You (Hempuli)

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

Katana ZERO (Askiisoft/Devoler)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)

Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Astral Chain (Platinum Games/Nintendo)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom/Capcom)

Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)

Metro Exodus (4A Games/Deep Silver)

MEJOR JUEGO DE LUCHA

Dead or Alive 6 (Team Ninja/Koei Tecmo)

Jump Force (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)

Mortal Kombat 11 (NetherRealm/WBIE)

Samurai Showdown (SNK/Athlon)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco/Sora/Nintendo)

MEJOR JUEGO FAMILIAR

Luigi's Mansion 3 (Next Level Games/Nintendo)

Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco/Sora/Nintendo)

Yoshi's Crafted World (Good-Feel/Nintendo)

MEJOR JUEGO DE AR/VR

Asgard's Wrath (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)

Blood & Truth (SIE London Studio/SIE)

Beat Saber (Beat Games)

No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

Trover Saves the Universe (Squanch Games)

MEJOR JUEGO PARA DISPOSITIVOS MÓVILES

Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)

GRINDSTONE (Capybara Games)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)

Sky: Children of Light (Thatgamecompany)

What the Golf? (Tribland)

MEJOR JUEGO DE ESTRATEGIA

Age of Wonders: Planetfall (Triumph Studios/Paradox)

Anno 1800 (Blue Byte/Ubisoft)

Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems/Koei Tecmo/Nintendo)

Total War: Three Kingdoms (Creative Assembly/Sega)

Tropico 6 (Limbic Entertainment/Kalypso Media)

Wargroove (Chucklefish)

MEJOR APOYO A LA COMUNIDAD

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

MEJOR JUEGO DE DEPORTES O CONDUCCIÓN

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Beenox/Activision)

DiRT Rally 2.0 (Codemasters)

eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (PES Productions/Konami)

F1 2019 (Codemasters)

FIFA 20 (EA Sports)

MEJOR JUEGO MULTIJUGADOR

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Borderlands 3 (Gearbox/2K)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Tetris 99 (Arika/Nintendo)

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

CREADOR DE CONTENIDO DEL AÑO

Courage - Jack Dunlop

Dr. Lupo - Benjamin Lupo

Ewok - Soleil Wheeler

Grefg - David Martínez

Shroud - Michael Grzesiek

MEJOR JUEGO ESPORTS

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

DOTA2 (Valve)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Overwatch (Blizzard)

MEJOR JUGADOR DE ESPORTS

Kyle 'Bugha' Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite)

Lee 'Faker' Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom, League of Legends)

Luka 'Perkz' Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends)

Oleksandr 'S1mple' Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Jay 'Sinatraa' Won (SF Shock, Overwatch)

MEJOR EQUIPO DE ESPORTS

Astralis (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

G2 Esports (League of Legends)

OG (DOTA2)

San Francisco Shock (Overwatch)

Team Liquid (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

MEJOR EVENTO DE ESPORTS

2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals

EVO 2019

Fortnite World Cup

IEM Katowice 2019

League of Legends World Championship 2019

The International 2019

MEJOR ENTRENADOR DE ESPORTS

Eric 'adreN' Hoag (Team Liquid, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Nu-ri 'Cain' Jang (Team Liquid, League of Legends)

Fabian 'GrabbZ' Lohmann (G2 Esports, League of Legends)

Kim 'Kkoma' Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)

Titouan 'Sockshka' Merloz (OG, DOTA2)

Danny 'Zonic' Sørensen (Astralis, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

MEJOR PRESENTADOR DE ESPORTS

Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere

Alex "Machine" Richardson

Paul "Redeye" Chaloner

Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez

Duan "Candice" Yu-Shuang