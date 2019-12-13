"Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice" ganó el Game Award al mejor juego del año
Esta noche se celebró una nueva edición de los "Oscars" de los videojuegos en Los Ángeles, California.
A continuación, revisa la lista completa de ganadores.
"Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice", desarrollado por From Software y publicado por Activision, ganó este jueves el premio al mejor videojuego del 2019 en la gala The Game Awards celebrada en Los Ángeles (Estados Unidos).
Este juego de acción y aventura competía en la categoría de mejor videojuego con "Control" (Remedy Entertainment), "Death Stranding" (Kojima Productions), "Resident Evil 2" (Capcom), "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" (Bandai Namco Games y Sora Ltd.) y "The Outer Words" (Obsidian Entertainment).
JUEGO DEL AÑO
Control (Remedy/505 Games)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai-Namco/Sora/Nintendo)
Resident Evil 2 (Capcom/Capcom)
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)
The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)
MEJOR NARRATIVA
A Plague Tale: Innocence (Asobo/Focus Home)
Control (Remedy/505)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
Control (Remedy/505 Games)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
Resident Evil 2 (Capcom/Capcom)
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)
Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE
Control (Remedy/505)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
Gris (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Grezzo/Nintendo)
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
Cadence of Hyrule (Brace Yourself Games/Nintendo)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)
Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)
Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)
MEJOR DISEÑO DE AUDIO
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
Control (Remedy/505)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)
MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN
Ashly Burch como Parvati Holcomb, The Outer Worlds
Courtney Hope como Jesse Faden, Control
Laura Bailey como Kait Diaz, Gears 5
Mads Mikkelsen como Cliff, Death Stranding
Matthew Porretta como Dr. Casper Darling, Control
Norman Reedus como Sam Porter Bridges, Death Stranding
GAMES FOR IMPACT
Concrete Genie (Pixelopus/SIE)
Gris (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
Kind Words (Popcannibal)
Life is Strange 2 (Dontnod/Square Enix)
Sea of Solitude (Jo-Mei Games/EA)
MEJOR JUEGO COMO SERVICIO
Apex Legends (Respawn)
Destiny 2 (Bungie)
Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
MEJOR JUEGO INDIE
Baba Is You (Hempuli)
Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
Katana ZERO (Askiisoft/Devoler)
Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)
Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)
MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN
Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
Astral Chain (Platinum Games/Nintendo)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom/Capcom)
Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
Metro Exodus (4A Games/Deep Silver)
MEJOR JUEGO DE LUCHA
Dead or Alive 6 (Team Ninja/Koei Tecmo)
Jump Force (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)
Mortal Kombat 11 (NetherRealm/WBIE)
Samurai Showdown (SNK/Athlon)
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco/Sora/Nintendo)
MEJOR JUEGO FAMILIAR
Luigi's Mansion 3 (Next Level Games/Nintendo)
Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco/Sora/Nintendo)
Yoshi's Crafted World (Good-Feel/Nintendo)
MEJOR JUEGO DE AR/VR
Asgard's Wrath (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)
Blood & Truth (SIE London Studio/SIE)
Beat Saber (Beat Games)
No Man's Sky (Hello Games)
Trover Saves the Universe (Squanch Games)
MEJOR JUEGO PARA DISPOSITIVOS MÓVILES
Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)
GRINDSTONE (Capybara Games)
Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)
Sky: Children of Light (Thatgamecompany)
What the Golf? (Tribland)
MEJOR JUEGO DE ESTRATEGIA
Age of Wonders: Planetfall (Triumph Studios/Paradox)
Anno 1800 (Blue Byte/Ubisoft)
Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems/Koei Tecmo/Nintendo)
Total War: Three Kingdoms (Creative Assembly/Sega)
Tropico 6 (Limbic Entertainment/Kalypso Media)
Wargroove (Chucklefish)
MEJOR APOYO A LA COMUNIDAD
Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
Destiny 2 (Bungie)
Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
MEJOR JUEGO DE DEPORTES O CONDUCCIÓN
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Beenox/Activision)
DiRT Rally 2.0 (Codemasters)
eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (PES Productions/Konami)
F1 2019 (Codemasters)
FIFA 20 (EA Sports)
MEJOR JUEGO MULTIJUGADOR
Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
Borderlands 3 (Gearbox/2K)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
Tetris 99 (Arika/Nintendo)
Tom Clancy's The Division 2 (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)
CREADOR DE CONTENIDO DEL AÑO
Courage - Jack Dunlop
Dr. Lupo - Benjamin Lupo
Ewok - Soleil Wheeler
Grefg - David Martínez
Shroud - Michael Grzesiek
MEJOR JUEGO ESPORTS
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
DOTA2 (Valve)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
League of Legends (Riot Games)
Overwatch (Blizzard)
MEJOR JUGADOR DE ESPORTS
Kyle 'Bugha' Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite)
Lee 'Faker' Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom, League of Legends)
Luka 'Perkz' Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
Oleksandr 'S1mple' Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Jay 'Sinatraa' Won (SF Shock, Overwatch)
MEJOR EQUIPO DE ESPORTS
Astralis (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
G2 Esports (League of Legends)
OG (DOTA2)
San Francisco Shock (Overwatch)
Team Liquid (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
MEJOR EVENTO DE ESPORTS
2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
EVO 2019
Fortnite World Cup
IEM Katowice 2019
League of Legends World Championship 2019
The International 2019
MEJOR ENTRENADOR DE ESPORTS
Eric 'adreN' Hoag (Team Liquid, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Nu-ri 'Cain' Jang (Team Liquid, League of Legends)
Fabian 'GrabbZ' Lohmann (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
Kim 'Kkoma' Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)
Titouan 'Sockshka' Merloz (OG, DOTA2)
Danny 'Zonic' Sørensen (Astralis, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
MEJOR PRESENTADOR DE ESPORTS
Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere
Alex "Machine" Richardson
Paul "Redeye" Chaloner
Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez
Duan "Candice" Yu-Shuang