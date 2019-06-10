Todos los ganadores de los premios Tony 2019

"Hadestown", un original que ascendió desde teatros de tercera fila hasta Broadway, fue este domingo el gran triunfador de la 73 edición de los premios Tony, con ocho galardones, incluido el de mejor musical.
La pieza, que cuenta la historia reimaginada del mito griego de Orfeo y Euridice a ritmo de folk y blues, llegaba como principal favorita a la gran noche del teatro estadounidense y no decepcionó.
Además de mejor musical, "Hadestown" se llevó los premios a la mejor música original, mejor dirección y mejor actor de reparto, entre otros.
En el apartado de obras teatrales, el Tony a la mejor de la temporada se lo llevó "The Ferryman", mientras que el mejor actor fue Bryan Cranston ("Network") y la mejor actriz Elaine May ("The Waverly Gallery").
El cómico James Corden volvió a ser este año el maestro de ceremonias y abrió la gala con un largo número musical en homenaje al teatro, en el que animó a los telespectadores a levantarse del sofá y acercarse a alguna sala cercana.
A continuación, la lista completa de ganadores:
Mejor musical
- Ain't Too Proud – The Life y Times of the Temptations
- Beetlejuice
- Hadestown (GANADOR)
- The Prom
- Tootsie
Mejor obra de teatro
- Choir Boy
- Gary: una secuela a Titus yronicus
- Ink
- The Ferryman (GANADORA)
- What the Constitution Means to Me
Mejor reestreno de una obra de teatro
- The Boys in the Band (GANADOR)
- All My Sons
- Burn This
- Torch Song
- The Waverly Gallery
Mejor reestreno de musical
- Oklahoma! (GANADOR)
- Kiss me, Kate
Mejor actor principal en musical
- Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom
- Derrick Baskin, Ain't Too Proud
- Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice
- Damon Daunno, Oklahoma!
- Santino Fontana, Tootsie (GANADOR)
Mejor actriz principal en musical
- Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show (GANADORA)
- Caitlin Kinnunen, The Prom
- Beth Leavel, The Prom
- Eva Noblezada, Hadestown
- Kelli O'Hara, Kiss Me, Kate
Mejor actor principal en obra de teatro
- Paddy Considine, The Ferryman
- Bryan Cranston, Network (GANADOR)
- Jeff Daniels, To Kill a Mockingbird
- Adam Driver, Burn This
- Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy
Mejor actriz principal en obra de teatro
- Annette Bening, All My Sons
- Laura Donnelly, The Ferryman
- Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery (GANADORA)
- Janet McTeer, Bernhardt/Hamlet
- Laurie Metcalf, Hillary y Clinton
- Heidi Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me
Mejor actor de reparto en musical
- yré De Shields, Hadestown (GANADOR)
- yy Grotelueschen, Tootsie
- Patrick Page, Hadestown
- Jeremy Pope, Ain't Too Proud
- Ephraim Sykes, Ain't Too Proud
Mejor actriz de reparto en musical
- Lilli Cooper, Tootsie
- Amber Gray, Hadestown
- Sarah Stiles, Tootsie
- Ali Stroker, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! (GANADORA)
- Mary Testa, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
Mejor actor de reparto en obra de teatro
- Bertie Carvel, Ink (GANADOR)
- Robin De Jesús, The Boys in the By
- Gideon Glick, To Kill a Mockingbird
- Bryon Uranowitz, Burn This
- Benjamin Walker, Arthur Miller's All My Sons
Mejor actriz de reparto en obra de teatro
- Fionnula Flanagan, The Ferryman
- Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill a Mockingbird (GANADORA)
- Kristine Nielsen, Gary: a sequel to Titus yronicus
- Julie White, Gary: a sequel to Titus yronicus
- Ruth Wilson, King Lear
Mejor coreografía
- Camille A. Brown, Choir Boy
- Warren Carlyle, Kiss Me, Kate
- Denis Jones, Tootsie
- David Neuman, Hadestown
- Sergio Trujillo, Ain't Too Proud (GANADOR)
Mejor música original
- Adam Guettel, To Kill a Mockingbird
- Joe Iconis, Be More Chill
- Anais Mitchell, Hadestown (GANADORA)
- Eddie Perfect, Beetlejuice
- Matthew Sklar y Chad Beguelin, The Prom
- David Yazbek, Tootsie
Mejor guión
- Scott Brown y Anthony King, Beetlejuice
- Bob Martin y Chad Beguelin, The Prom
- Anaïs Mitchell, Hadestown
- Dominique Morisseau, Ain't Too Proud
- Robert Horn, Tootsie (GANADOR)
Mejor dirección de musical
- Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown (GANADORA)
- Scott Ellis, Tootsie
- Daniel Fish, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
- Des McAnuff, Ain't Too Proud
- Casey Nicholaw, The Prom
Mejor dirección de obra de teatro
- Rupert Goold, Ink
- Sam Mendes, The Ferryman (GANADOR)
- Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird
- Ivo van Hove, Network
- George C. Wolfe, Gary: a sequel to Titus yronicus
Mejor orquestación
- Michael Chorney y Todd Sickafoose, Hadestown (GANADOR)
- Simon Hale, Tootsie
- Larry Hochman, Kiss Me, Kate
- Daniel Kluger, Oklahoma!
- Harold Wheeler, Ain't Too Proud
Mejor vestuario en musical
- Michael Krass, Hadestown
- William Ivey Long, Beetlejuice
- William Ivey Long, Tootsie
- Bob Mackie, The Cher Show (GANADOR)
- Paul Tazewell, Ain't Too Proud
Mejor vestuario en obra de teatro
- Rob Howell, The Ferryman (GANADOR)
- Toni-Leslie James, Bernhardt/Hamlet
- Clint Ramos, Torch Song
- Ann Roth, Gary: a sequel to Titus yronicus
- Ann Roth, To Kill a Mockingbird
Mejor diseño escénico de musical
- Robert Brill y Peter Nigrini, Ain't Too Proud
- Peter Engly, King Kong
- Rachel Hauck, Hadestown (GANADORA)
- Laura Jellinek, Oklahoma!
- David Korins, Beetlejuice
Mejor diseño escénico de obra de teatro
- Miriam Buether, To Kill a Mockingbird
- Bunny Christie, Ink
- Rob Howell, The Ferryman (GANADOR)
- Santo Loquasto, Gary: a sequel to Titus yronicus
- Jan Versweyveld, Network
Mejor diseño de iluminación de musical
- Kevin Adams, The Cher Show
- Howell Binkley, Ain't Too Proud
- Bradley King, Hadestown (GANADOR)
- Peter Mumford, King Kong
- Kenneth Posner y Peter Nigrini, Beetlejuice
Mejor diseño de iluminación de obra de teatro
- Neil Austin, Ink (GANADOR)
- Jules Fisher y Peggy Eisenhauer, Gary: a sequel to Titus yronicus
- Peter Mumford, The Ferryman
- Jennifer Tipton, To Kill a Mockingbird
- Jan Versweyveld y Tal Yarden, Network