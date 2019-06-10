Todos los ganadores de los premios Tony 2019

"Hadestown", un original que ascendió desde teatros de tercera fila hasta Broadway, fue este domingo el gran triunfador de la 73 edición de los premios Tony, con ocho galardones, incluido el de mejor musical.

La pieza, que cuenta la historia reimaginada del mito griego de Orfeo y Euridice a ritmo de folk y blues, llegaba como principal favorita a la gran noche del teatro estadounidense y no decepcionó.

Además de mejor musical, "Hadestown" se llevó los premios a la mejor música original, mejor dirección y mejor actor de reparto, entre otros.

We have a musical champion! The 2019 Tony Award for Best Musical goes to @Hadestown. #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/hZUHieGloU — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) 10 de junio de 2019

En el apartado de obras teatrales, el Tony a la mejor de la temporada se lo llevó "The Ferryman", mientras que el mejor actor fue Bryan Cranston ("Network") y la mejor actriz Elaine May ("The Waverly Gallery").

El cómico James Corden volvió a ser este año el maestro de ceremonias y abrió la gala con un largo número musical en homenaje al teatro, en el que animó a los telespectadores a levantarse del sofá y acercarse a alguna sala cercana.

A continuación, la lista completa de ganadores:

Mejor musical

Ain't Too Proud – The Life y Times of the Temptations

Beetlejuice

Hadestown (GANADOR)

The Prom

Tootsie

Mejor obra de teatro

Choir Boy

Gary: una secuela a Titus yronicus

Ink

The Ferryman (GANADORA)

What the Constitution Means to Me

Mejor reestreno de una obra de teatro

The Boys in the Band (GANADOR)

All My Sons

Burn This

Torch Song

The Waverly Gallery

Mejor reestreno de musical

Oklahoma! (GANADOR)

Kiss me, Kate

Mejor actor principal en musical

Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom

Derrick Baskin, Ain't Too Proud

Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice

Damon Daunno, Oklahoma!

Santino Fontana, Tootsie (GANADOR)

Mejor actriz principal en musical

Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show (GANADORA)

Caitlin Kinnunen, The Prom

Beth Leavel, The Prom

Eva Noblezada, Hadestown

Kelli O'Hara, Kiss Me, Kate

Mejor actor principal en obra de teatro

Paddy Considine, The Ferryman

Bryan Cranston, Network (GANADOR)

Jeff Daniels, To Kill a Mockingbird

Adam Driver, Burn This

Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy

Mejor actriz principal en obra de teatro

Annette Bening, All My Sons

Laura Donnelly, The Ferryman

Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery (GANADORA)

Janet McTeer, Bernhardt/Hamlet

Laurie Metcalf, Hillary y Clinton

Heidi Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me

Mejor actor de reparto en musical

yré De Shields, Hadestown (GANADOR)

yy Grotelueschen, Tootsie

Patrick Page, Hadestown

Jeremy Pope, Ain't Too Proud

Ephraim Sykes, Ain't Too Proud

Mejor actriz de reparto en musical

Lilli Cooper, Tootsie

Amber Gray, Hadestown

Sarah Stiles, Tootsie

Ali Stroker, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! (GANADORA)

Mary Testa, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!

Mejor actor de reparto en obra de teatro

Bertie Carvel, Ink (GANADOR)

Robin De Jesús, The Boys in the By

Gideon Glick, To Kill a Mockingbird

Bryon Uranowitz, Burn This

Benjamin Walker, Arthur Miller's All My Sons

Mejor actriz de reparto en obra de teatro

Fionnula Flanagan, The Ferryman

Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill a Mockingbird (GANADORA)

Kristine Nielsen, Gary: a sequel to Titus yronicus

Julie White, Gary: a sequel to Titus yronicus

Ruth Wilson, King Lear

Mejor coreografía

Camille A. Brown, Choir Boy

Warren Carlyle, Kiss Me, Kate

Denis Jones, Tootsie

David Neuman, Hadestown

Sergio Trujillo, Ain't Too Proud (GANADOR)

Mejor música original

Adam Guettel, To Kill a Mockingbird

Joe Iconis, Be More Chill

Anais Mitchell, Hadestown (GANADORA)

Eddie Perfect, Beetlejuice

Matthew Sklar y Chad Beguelin, The Prom

David Yazbek, Tootsie

Mejor guión

Scott Brown y Anthony King, Beetlejuice

Bob Martin y Chad Beguelin, The Prom

Anaïs Mitchell, Hadestown

Dominique Morisseau, Ain't Too Proud

Robert Horn, Tootsie (GANADOR)

Mejor dirección de musical

Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown (GANADORA)

Scott Ellis, Tootsie

Daniel Fish, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!

Des McAnuff, Ain't Too Proud

Casey Nicholaw, The Prom

Mejor dirección de obra de teatro

Rupert Goold, Ink

Sam Mendes, The Ferryman (GANADOR)

Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird

Ivo van Hove, Network

George C. Wolfe, Gary: a sequel to Titus yronicus

Mejor orquestación

Michael Chorney y Todd Sickafoose, Hadestown (GANADOR)

Simon Hale, Tootsie

Larry Hochman, Kiss Me, Kate

Daniel Kluger, Oklahoma!

Harold Wheeler, Ain't Too Proud

Mejor vestuario en musical

Michael Krass, Hadestown

William Ivey Long, Beetlejuice

William Ivey Long, Tootsie

Bob Mackie, The Cher Show (GANADOR)

Paul Tazewell, Ain't Too Proud

Mejor vestuario en obra de teatro

Rob Howell, The Ferryman (GANADOR)

Toni-Leslie James, Bernhardt/Hamlet

Clint Ramos, Torch Song

Ann Roth, Gary: a sequel to Titus yronicus

Ann Roth, To Kill a Mockingbird

Mejor diseño escénico de musical

Robert Brill y Peter Nigrini, Ain't Too Proud

Peter Engly, King Kong

Rachel Hauck, Hadestown (GANADORA)

Laura Jellinek, Oklahoma!

David Korins, Beetlejuice

Mejor diseño escénico de obra de teatro

Miriam Buether, To Kill a Mockingbird

Bunny Christie, Ink

Rob Howell, The Ferryman (GANADOR)

Santo Loquasto, Gary: a sequel to Titus yronicus

Jan Versweyveld, Network

Mejor diseño de iluminación de musical

Kevin Adams, The Cher Show

Howell Binkley, Ain't Too Proud

Bradley King, Hadestown (GANADOR)

Peter Mumford, King Kong

Kenneth Posner y Peter Nigrini, Beetlejuice

Mejor diseño de iluminación de obra de teatro