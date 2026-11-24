Tópicos: Deportes | Fútbol | Liga de Campeones
[ESTADISTICAS] La tabla de posiciones en la fecha 5 de la fase liguera de la Champions
Publicado:
| Periodista Digital: Cooperativa.cl
Revisa detalles en Cooperativa.cl.
Revisa detalles en Cooperativa.cl.
Revisa la tabla de posiciones de la UEFA Champions League:
|Pos.
|Club
|PJ
|Pts.
|Dif.
|Zona
|1
|PSG
|4
|12
|+15
|Octavos
|2
|Real Madrid
|4
|12
|+6
|Octavos
|3
|Arsenal
|4
|10
|+5
|Octavos
|4
|Como
|4
|9
|+13
|Octavos
|5
|Barcelona
|4
|9
|+8
|Octavos
|6
|Aston Villa
|4
|9
|+6
|Octavos
|7
|Manchester City
|4
|9
|+5
|Octavos
|8
|Liverpool
|4
|9
|+4
|Octavos
|9
|Club Brujas
|4
|9
|+4
|Play-offs
|10
|Sporting de Lisboa
|4
|9
|+4
|Play-offs
|11
|Real Betis
|4
|9
|+2
|Play-offs
|12
|Borussia Dortmund
|4
|9
|+2
|Play-offs
|13
|Bayern Munich
|4
|8
|+7
|Play-offs
|14
|Stuttgart
|4
|7
|+3
|Play-offs
|15
|Inter de Milán
|4
|6
|+2
|Play-offs
|16
|LASK
|4
|6
|+1
|Play-offs
|17
|Manchester United
|4
|6
|0
|Play-offs
|18
|Galatasaray
|4
|6
|-1
|Play-offs
|19
|Fenerbahce
|4
|5
|-5
|Play-offs
|20
|Roma
|4
|4
|+2
|Play-offs
|21
|Shakhtar
|4
|4
|0
|Play-offs
|22
|Viking
|4
|4
|-1
|Play-offs
|23
|Atlético de Madrid
|4
|4
|-1
|Play-offs
|24
|PSV
|4
|4
|-1
|Play-offs
|25
|Bodo/Glimt
|4
|4
|-5
|-
|26
|Porto
|4
|3
|-1
|-
|27
|Napoli
|4
|3
|-5
|-
|28
|Villarreal
|4
|3
|-6
|-
|29
|Leipzig
|4
|3
|-6
|-
|30
|AEK
|4
|3
|-6
|-
|31
|Sabah
|4
|3
|-6
|-
|32
|Feyenoord
|4
|3
|-7
|-
|33
|Lens
|4
|3
|-12
|-
|34
|Slavia Praga
|4
|1
|-4
|-
|35
|Lille
|4
|1
|-6
|-
|36
|Slovan Bratislava
|4
|0
|-16
|-