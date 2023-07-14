Síguenos:
"La mejor película de Nolan": Primeras críticas de Oppenheimer salen a la luz

Cooperativa.cl

"Oppenheimer" llegará a los cines el jueves 20 de julio.
Tras vivir su premiere esta semana la película "Oppenheimer" comenzó a recibir las primeras críticas especializadas, de cara a su estreno comercial este 20 de julio.

En general los críticos que pudieron ver la cinta se rindieron ante el trabajo de Christopher Nolan y se deshicieron en elógios para el elenco encabezado por Cillian Murphy.

Kenneth Turan, crítico de cine de Los Angeles Times, aseguró que "Oppenheimer es la película más impresionante de Nolan hasta la fecha".

"Es un acontecimiento espectacular, una adaptación muy honesta y concisa con una inovadora narrativa", escribió Lindsey Bahr de la agencia AP, mientras que Josh Horowitz de MTV indicó que "es una experiencia inmersiva de la más alta calidad" y señaló que "Cillian Murpy obtuvo el papel que siempre mereció".

Por su parte el crítico de Vulture Bilge Ebiri dijo que la película es "un complejo drama histórico, increíblemente detallado y de ritmo implacable que se va construyendo hasta que Nolan golpea la mesa de manera devastadora y asombrosa".

