Shirley Manson sobre Chile: Mentalidades radicales que luchan contra el abuso de poder
La cantante tuvo palabras sobre lo que ha visto durante los últimos días en su visita al país.
La cantante tuvo palabras sobre lo que ha visto durante los últimos días en su visita al país.
Días después de que estuviera en un conversatorio en Santiago, Shirley Manson, vocalista de Garbage, escribió en Twitter una reflexión sobre el estallido social que se vive en el país.
En su cuenta, la vocalista del grupo escribió que "lo que está sucediendo en Santiago, Chile, en este momento, es una de las cosas más intensas que he visto en mi vida".
Y luego afirmó que se trata de "mentalidades radicales que luchan contra el abuso de poder".
Manson fue parte de un conversatorio el pasado lunes en el Teatro Nescafé, en donde fue acompañada por a cantante chilena Francisca Valenzuela.
What’s going on in Santiago, Chile right now is one of the most intense things I’ve ever seen.Radical mindsets fighting the abuse of power.— Garbage (@garbage) November 16, 2019
Shirley Manson, actriz y vocalista de la banda de rock alternativo @garbage, hoy visitó el Museo de la Memoria en medio de una grabación documental. pic.twitter.com/MUWCNRYmho— Museo de la Memoria y los Derechos Humanos (@MuseoMemoriaCL) November 15, 2019
View this post on Instagram
What is happening right now in Chile is truly astonishing. When people can no longer afford to live, when they can no longer afford to travel on the Metro system, when they are physically unable to get to their place of work. What are they expected to do? When you back people who have nothing to lose into a corner, they have no choice but to rise up against you. The people should have the power. But of course they don’t. It is so intense being here at this time in Chilean history. I’ve seen and heard some terrible things but my visit here has also proven to be both fascinating and immensely educational.