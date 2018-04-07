Famosa ex chica Playboy anunció su divorcio
Kendra Wilkinson pedirá la custodia de sus dos hijos y busca cambiar su apellido.
La ex chica Playboy Kendra Wilkinson anunció esta semana su divorcio del jugador de fútbol americano Hank Baskett por "diferencias irreconciliables".
Tras una serie de emotivos videos en sus historias de Instagram, la estrella de "Girls of the Playboy Mansion" confirmó su separación en una foto en esa misma app donde asegura que "hoy (viernes) es el último día de mi matrimonio con este hermoso hombre".
El fin de la relación llega tras varios problemas maritales, incluyendo un supuesto romance de Baskett con la modelo transgénero Ava Masaniai en 2014.
Wilkinson inició este viernes los trámites para terminar con el matrimonio de ocho años, y según TMZ, planea pedir la custodia de sus dos hijos, además de eliminar el apellido de su ex marido de su nombre registral.
La pareja se casó en 2009, después de que Wilkinson terminara su relación con Hugh Hefner además de su carrera como "conejita". Su ceremonia en la mansión Playboy fue documentada en el spinoff "Kendra".
Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways. I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because i did believe in forever, that’s why i said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile. Sometimes love looks funny. We are told to make sacrifices in life if it’s true love well in this case it’s me. I want to see happy Hank again... i miss that. Marriage was just a piece of paper and a piece of jewelry but our hearts will always be real. U will prob see us together a lot but it’s because there’s no hate. Love wins in this case it’s just looks a little funny. Thank you Hank for a beautiful 8 years of marriage and 2 beautiful kids. I feel so thankful and blessed. ❤️