Actor de "The Good Doctor" da positivo por coronavirus

El actor Richard Schiff, conocido por su trabajo en la serie "The Good Doctor", confirmó en sus redes sociales que él y su esposa dieron positivo por coronavirus el pasado 3 de noviembre.

"Esta ha sido la semana más extraña de nuestras vidas. Esto es complejo. Estamos determinados a encontrar una manera de sanarnos de nuevo", escribió el intérprete del "Dr. Glassman".

Por su parte Sheila Kelley, su mujer y también actriz del drama de ABC, contó en su cuenta de Instagram que están realizando su cuarentena en su casa en Vancouver, ciudad canadiense donde se filma la cuarta temporada de la serie.

"En un minuto te sientes casi bien y al siguiente no puedes respirar. Los síntomas cambian radicalmente cada día y cada hora", agregó Kelley.

De acuerdo a Deadline, esto no afectará al cronograma de grabación puesto que el contagio se dio fuera de un set y no en un espacio laboral.

Actualmente "The Good Doctor" emite su cuarta temporada, cuyo estreno se realizó el pasado 2 de noviembre.

On Election Day I tested positive for Covid-19. This has been the most bizarre week of our lives. @thesheilakelley is also positive. This is tough. We are determined to find a way to health again. We root for everyone out there who are struggling with this thing. Love from here.