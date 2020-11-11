Actor de "The Good Doctor" da positivo por coronavirus
Richard Schiff ("Dr. Glassman") se contagió fuera del rodaje.
El actor Richard Schiff, conocido por su trabajo en la serie "The Good Doctor", confirmó en sus redes sociales que él y su esposa dieron positivo por coronavirus el pasado 3 de noviembre.
"Esta ha sido la semana más extraña de nuestras vidas. Esto es complejo. Estamos determinados a encontrar una manera de sanarnos de nuevo", escribió el intérprete del "Dr. Glassman".
Por su parte Sheila Kelley, su mujer y también actriz del drama de ABC, contó en su cuenta de Instagram que están realizando su cuarentena en su casa en Vancouver, ciudad canadiense donde se filma la cuarta temporada de la serie.
"En un minuto te sientes casi bien y al siguiente no puedes respirar. Los síntomas cambian radicalmente cada día y cada hora", agregó Kelley.
De acuerdo a Deadline, esto no afectará al cronograma de grabación puesto que el contagio se dio fuera de un set y no en un espacio laboral.
Actualmente "The Good Doctor" emite su cuarta temporada, cuyo estreno se realizó el pasado 2 de noviembre.
On Election Day I tested positive for Covid-19. This has been the most bizarre week of our lives. @thesheilakelley is also positive. This is tough. We are determined to find a way to health again. We root for everyone out there who are struggling with this thing. Love from here.— Richard Schiff (@Richard_Schiff) November 10, 2020
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Richard and I have some news. We have both tested positive for COVID-19. We‘re quarantined in our home in Vancouver, recovering. This virus is a slippery sucker. One minute you feel almost fine and the next you can’t catch your breath. Symptoms change radically daily even hourly. I am grateful for @s.factor.official embodiment practice as it tunes me deeply into my body. It is helping me cope from minute to minute. For those of you who do not have this virus stay healthy keep practicing physical distancing. If you have Covid we’re in this together. Breath deeply. Breath slowly. Breath fully. We will get through this together.