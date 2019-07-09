Bryan Cranston y Aaron Paul revelan los detalles del proyecto que vuelve a unirlos
Se trata de un nuevo trago llamado "Dos Hombres".
Tras semanas de rumores y de misteriosas publicaciones, los actores Bryan Cranston y Aaron Paul revelaron los detalles del proyecto que volvió a unirlos.
Pero no se trata de una película o una serie relacionada a "Breaking Bad", si no que de un nuevo trago mezcal al cual bautizaron como "Dos Hombres". "Sabiendo que no podríamos compartir pantalla por un buen rato, se nos ocurrió un nuevo proyecto, el cual fuimos armando entre tragos e ideas", dijo Aaron Paul en su cuenta de Instagram.
El mezcal "Dos Hombres" surgió de un viaje que ambos actores realizaron a Oaxaca, México, para aprender de cultivadores especializados. "Tenía que ser perfecto o no lo haríamos. Pero conocimos gente increíble a lo largo del camino y después de un duro y hermoso viaje, encontramos lo que creíamos que estábamos buscando", agregó el interprete de "Jesse Pinkman".
La botella de "Dos Hombres" ya se puede adquirir a través del sitio del producto a un valor de US$58.
Respecto del retorno de "Walter White" y "Jesse Pinkman", solo resta seguir soñando.
Three years ago we sat in a sushi bar in New York. Talking about life and what we could possibly do down the road together. We had the time of our lives while shooting Breaking Bad and truly built a very special bond. Knowing that we couldn’t share the screen for quite a while - our thoughts turned to a new project. We sipped cocktails and thought about what it should be. The younger one looked at his drink and said, you know what we should do? We should do a really special Mezcal. The older one said, you mean the liquor with a worm at the bottom? Nah, that was just some bullshit gimmick, I mean real, artesanal Mezcal made by hand in Mexico. After that dinner we couldn’t get the idea out of our heads. So, we started traveling to Oaxaca to see if we could find it, and we mean it had to be “it,” something so damn good even people who don’t think they like Mezcal will love it. It had to be perfect or we weren’t going to do it. We searched high and low all over Oaxaca, met incredible people along the way and after a beautiful yet grueling search throughout that majestic landscape we believed we may have found our place. Our Mezcal. It was on a dirt-road, in tiny village, hours away from the center of town, we found it and it was perfect. Holy shit it was perfect. We looked at each other and just simply nodded. This is it. We named it Dos Hombres - two guys on a quest. It’s been a long and crazy journey and we couldn’t be happier to share this with you and the rest of the world. We are crazy about the taste, the aroma, and the versatility of this smokey, age-old alcohol. Try it, and let us know what you think. We are certain you will love it. Well, that’s our story. What’s yours? Go to Doshombres.com to get a bottle of your own. Follow us at @Doshombres and @Mezcal to hear more about Mezcal and Dos Hombres. — AP & BC