El mundo de la música llora la inesperada muerte de Liam Payne

Diversas personalidades ligadas a la industria de la música lamentaron la inesperada muerte de Liam Payne, el cantante ex One Direction que falleció este miércoles en Buenos Aires.

Uno de los tributos más emotivos vino desde el grupo Backstreet Boys, un proyecto musical muy similar al que integró Payne aunque 20 años antes. "Las palabras no pueden expresar las emociones que sentimos colectivamente y parece ser que el resto del mundo está en el mismo bote", escribieron en X.

Words can not express the emotions we are collectively feeling right now, and it seems like the rest of the world is in the same boat.



Our hearts go out to Liam’s family, friends, and Directioners around the world.



Rest in peace brother. — Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) October 17, 2024

El programa "The X Factor", donde Payne logró unirse al extinto quinteto de cantante juveniles, usó sus redes sociales para despedirlo: "Era un talento inmenso y, como parte de One Direction, Liam dejará un legado que perdurará en la música y los fans de todo el mundo", señalaron.

We are heartbroken by the sad passing of Liam Payne.



He was immensely talented and, as part of One Direction, Liam will leave a lasting legacy on the music industry and fans around the world.



Our thoughts are with his friends, family and all who loved him. pic.twitter.com/wOXUTKPUiR — The X Factor (@TheXFactor) October 17, 2024

La cadena MTV y la plataforma de streaming Spotify también dedicaron sentidas publicaciones al artista de 31 años.

We are deeply saddened by the news of Liam Payne's passing. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the many fans who loved and supported him. pic.twitter.com/5XCBUgrsqR — Spotify (@Spotify) October 16, 2024

We’re deeply saddened to learn of Liam Payne’s tragic passing today. During this difficult time, our hearts remain with his family, loved ones, and fans. pic.twitter.com/OT63aeAvGO — MTV (@MTV) October 16, 2024

En tanto Ronnie Wood, guitarrista de The Rolling Stones, aseguró estar "choqueado y muy triste" por la partida de Payne mientras el cantautor Charlie Puth se limitó a subir una foto junto al fallecido.

"Descansa en paz, amigo mío", escribió Paris Hilton en su cuenta de Twitter y el DJ Zedd aseguró estar "con el corazón absolutamente roto".

Por ahora ninguno de los ex miembros de One Direction se ha referido al fallecimiento de Liam Payne.

So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing😢 Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. 🙏 RIP my friend🥺 — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) October 16, 2024

