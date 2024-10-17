Síguenos:
Tópicos: Magazine | Música

El mundo de la música llora la inesperada muerte de Liam Payne

Publicado:
Autor: Cooperativa.cl

El programa "The X Factor" y el guitarrista de The Rolling Stones despidieron al joven cantante.

El mundo de la música llora la inesperada muerte de Liam Payne
Diversas personalidades ligadas a la industria de la música lamentaron la inesperada muerte de Liam Payne, el cantante ex One Direction que falleció este miércoles en Buenos Aires.

Uno de los tributos más emotivos vino desde el grupo Backstreet Boys, un proyecto musical muy similar al que integró Payne aunque 20 años antes. "Las palabras no pueden expresar las emociones que sentimos colectivamente y parece ser que el resto del mundo está en el mismo bote", escribieron en X.

El programa "The X Factor", donde Payne logró unirse al extinto quinteto de cantante juveniles, usó sus redes sociales para despedirlo: "Era un talento inmenso y, como parte de One Direction, Liam dejará un legado que perdurará en la música y los fans de todo el mundo", señalaron.

La cadena MTV y la plataforma de streaming Spotify también dedicaron sentidas publicaciones al artista de 31 años.

En tanto Ronnie Wood, guitarrista de The Rolling Stones, aseguró estar "choqueado y muy triste" por la partida de Payne mientras el cantautor Charlie Puth se limitó a subir una foto junto al fallecido.

"Descansa en paz, amigo mío", escribió Paris Hilton en su cuenta de Twitter y el DJ Zedd aseguró estar "con el corazón absolutamente roto".

Por ahora ninguno de los ex miembros de One Direction se ha referido al fallecimiento de Liam Payne.

