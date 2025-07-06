Ozzy Osbourne y Black Sabbath se despidieron con un masivo show: Estos fueron los setlist

El cantante Ozzy Osbourne selló su despedida de la música con un multitudinario concierto en su natal Birmingham y junto a la formación original de Black Sabbath, la banda que marcó para siempre al rock y al metal.

El evento, que fue transmitido a todo el mundo por streaming de pago, no sólo contó con dos shows del "Príncipe de las tinieblas": decenas de ídolos y estrellas del rock llegaron a la cita para tributar al máximo exponente del género.

Así pasaron artistas como Mastodon, Lamb of God, Slayer, Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Tool, Alice in Chains y Gojira, además de dos sendos "supergrupos" integrados por Tom Morello, Nuno Betancourt, Travis Barker, Chad Smith, Steven Tyler y Billy Corgan, entre muchos otros.

Sobre escena todos los artistas interpretaron canciones propias y temas de Ozzy y Black Sabbath, con puntos altos como "Hand of Doom" de la mano de Tool, "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath" de Guns N' Roses y "Hole in the Sky" por Metallica.

Incluso el actor Jason Momoa, que ofició como maestro de ceremonia del festival, disfrutó de la música participando de un "mosh pit" en el público.

Setlist del show final de Ozzy Osbourne y Black Sabbath

Mastodon

Black Tongue

Blood and Thunder

Supernaut (Black Sabbath cover)

Rival Sons

Do Your Worst

Electric Funeral (Black Sabbath cover)

Secret

Anthrax

Indians

Into the Void (Black Sabbath cover)

Halestorm

Love Bites (So Do I)

Rain Your Blood on Me

Perry Mason (Ozzy Osbourne cover)

Lamb of God

Laid to Rest

Redneck

Children of the Grave (Black Sabbath cover)



Supergroup A

The Ultimate Sin (Ozzy Osbourne cover) (with Lzzy Hale, Jake E. Lee, Nuno Bettencourt, David Ellefson, Mike Bordin, Adam Wakeman)

Shot in the Dark (Ozzy Osbourne cover) (with David Draiman, Jake E. Lee, David Ellefson, Mike Bordin and Adam Wakeman)

Sweet Leaf (Black Sabbath cover) (with David Draiman, Scott Ian, Nuno Bettencourt, David Ellefson, Mike Bordin, Adam Wakeman)

Believer (Ozzy Osbourne cover) (with Whitfield Crane, Scott Ian, Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, ll, Adam Wakeman)

Changes (Black Sabbath cover) (with YUNGBLUD, Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, II, Adam Wakeman)

Mr. Crowley (Ozzy Osbourne song) (Video of Jack Black singing with Revel Ian, Roman Morello, and other young musicians)

Alice In Chains

Man in the Box

Would?

Fairies Wear Boots (Black Sabbath cover)

Gojira

Stranded

Silvera

Mea culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)

Under the Sun (Black Sabbath cover)



Supergroup B

Symptom of the Universe (Black Sabbath cover) (Travis Barker vs. Chad Smith vs. Danny Carey, with Tom Morello, Nuno Bettencourt and Rudy Sarzo)

Breaking the Law (Judas Priest cover) (with Billy Corgan, Tom Morello, K.K. Downing, Adam Jones, Rudy Sarzo, and Danny Carey)

Snowblind (Black Sabbath cover) (with Billy Corgan, Tom Morello, K.K. Downing, Adam Jones, Rudy Sarzo, and Danny Carey)

Flying High Again (Ozzy Osbourne cover) (with Sammy Hagar, Nuno Bettencourt, Adam Wakeman, Rudy Sarzo, Chad Smith, and Vernon Reid)

Rock Candy (Montrose cover) (with Sammy Hagar, Nuno Bettencourt, Adam Wakeman, Rudy Sarzo, Chad Smith, and Tom Morello)

Bark at the Moon (Ozzy Osbourne cover) (with Papa V Perpetua, Vernon Reid, Nuno Bettencourt, Adam Wakeman, Rudy Sarzo, and Travis Barker)

The Train Kept A-Rollin' (Tiny Bradshaw cover) (with Steven Tyler, Ron Wood, Nuno Bettencourt, Tom Morello, Andrew Watt, Rudy Sarzo, & Travis Barker)

Walk This Way (Aerosmith cover) (with Steven Tyler, Nuno Bettencourt, Tom Morello, Andrew Watt, Rudy Sarzo, and Chad Smith)

Whole Lotta Love (Led Zeppelin cover) (with Steven Tyler, Nuno Bettencourt, Tom Morello, Andrew Watt, Rudy Sarzo, and Chad Smith)



Pantera

Cowboys From Hell

Walk

Planet Caravan (Black Sabbath cover)

Electric Funeral (Black Sabbath cover)

Tool

Forty Six & 2

Hand of Doom (Black Sabbath cover)

Ænema



Slayer

Disciple

War Ensemble

Wicked World (Black Sabbath cover)

South of Heaven

Raining Blood

Angel of Death

Guns N' Roses

It's Alright (Black Sabbath cover)

Never Say Die (Black Sabbath cover)

Junior's Eyes (Black Sabbath cover)

Sabbath Bloody Sabbath (Black Sabbath cover)

Welcome to the Jungle

Paradise City

Metallica

Hole in the Sky (Black Sabbath cover)

Creeping Death

For Whom the Bell Tolls

Johnny Blade (Black Sabbath cover)

Battery

Master of Puppets



Ozzy Osbourne

I Don't Know

Mr. Crowley

Suicide Solution

Mama, I'm Coming Home

Crazy Train

Black Sabbath