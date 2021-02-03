Todos los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2021

El próximo 28 de febrero se celebrará una nueva edición de los Globos de Oro, donde La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood ya entregó a sus nominados.

Debido a la pandemia, varias películas de los servicios streaming lideran las categorías, donde se celebra la presencia de tres mujeres directoras.

Por su parte, en materia de serie, "The Mandalorian" logra nominación como mejor serie de drama.

Cine

Mejor Película drama

"The Father"

"Mank"

"Nomadland"

"Promising Young Woman"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Mejor Película de comedia o musical

"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

"Hamilton"

"Music"

"Palm Springs"

"The Prom"

Mejor Actriz drama

Carey Mulligan ("Promising Young Woman")

Frances McDormand ("Nomadland")

Vanessa Kirby ("Pieces of a Woman")

Viola Davis ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom")

Andra Day ("The United States vs. Billie Holiday")

Mejor actor drama

Riz Ahmed ("Sound of Metal")

Chadwick Boseman ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom")

Anthony Hopkins ("The Father")

Gary Oldman ("Mank")

Tahar Rahim ("The Mauritanian")

Mejor Actriz comedia o musical

Maria Bakalova ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm")

Kate Hudson ("Music")

Michelle Pfeiffer ("French Exit")

Rosamund Pike ("I Care a Lot")

Anya Taylor-Joy ("Emma")

Mejor actor comedia o musical

Sacha Baron Cohen ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm")

James Corden ("The Prom")

Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton")

Dev Patel ("Personal History of David Copperfield")

Andy Samberg ("Palm Springs")

Mejor actor de reparto

Sacha Baron Cohen ("Trial of the Chicago 7")

Daniel Kaluuya ("Judas and the Black Messiah)

Jared Leto ("The little things")

Bill Murray ("On the rocks")

Leslie Odom Jr. ("One night in Miami")

Mejor actriz de reparto

Jodie Foster ("The Mauritanian")

Olivia Colman ("The Father")

Glenn Close ("Hillbilly Elegy")

Amanda Seyfried ("Mank")

Helena Zengel ("News of the World")

Mejor Director

David Fincher ("Mank")

Regina King ("One Night in Miami")

Aaron Sorkin ("The Trial of the Chicago 7")

Chloé Zhao ("Nomadland")

Emerald Fennell ("Promising Young Woman")

Mejor Película Extranjera

"Another Round" (Dinamarca)

"La Llorona" (Francia/Guatemala)

"The Life Ahead" (Italia)

"Minari" (Estados Unidos)

"Two of Us" (Estados Unidos/Francia)

Mejor Guion

Emerald Fennell ("Promising Young Woman")

Jack Fincher ("Mank")

Aaron Sorkin ("The trial of the Chicago 7")

Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller ("The Father")

Chloé Zhao ("Nomadland")

Mejor Película Animada

"Croods: the new age"

"Onward"

"Over the moon"

"Soul"

"Wolfwalkers"

Mejor banda sonora

Alexandre Desplat, "The Midnight Sky"

Ludwig Göransson, "Tenet"

James Newton Howard, "News of the World"

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, "Mank"

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, "Soul"

Mejor canción original

"Fight for You", "Judas & the Black Messiah"

"Io Si", "The Life Ahead"

"Speak Now", "One Night in Miami"

"Hear My Voice", "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

"Tigress & Tweed", "The US v. Billie Holiday"

Televisión

Mejor serie de drama

"The Crown"

"Lovecraft country"

"The Mandalorian"

"Ozark"

"Ratched"

Mejor actriz en serie de drama

Emma Corrin ("The Crown")

Olivia Colman ("The Crown")

Jodie Comer ("Killing Eve")

Laura Linney ("Ozark")

Sarah Paulson ("Ratched")

Mejor actor en serie de drama

Jason Bateman ("Ozark")

Josh O'Connor ("The Crown")

Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul")

Al Pacino ("Hunters")

Matthew Rhys ("Perry Mason")

Mejor serie de comedia

"Emily in Paris"

"The Flight Attendant"

"Schitt's Creek"

"The Great"

"Ted Lasso"

Mejor actor en serie de comedia

Don Cheadle ("Black Monday")

Nicholas Hoult ("The Great")

Eugene Levy ("Schitt's Creek")

Jason Sudeikis ("Ted Lasso")

Ramy Youssef ("Ramy")

Mejor actriz en serie de comedia

Lily Collins ("Emily in Paris")

Kaley Cuoco ("The Flight Attendant")

Elle Fanning ("The Great")

Catherine O'Hara ("Schitt's Creek")

Jane Levy ("Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist")

Mejor miniserie o película para TV

"Normal People"

"The Queen's Gambit"

"Small Axe"

"The Undoing"

"Unorthodox"

Mejor Actriz en miniserie o película para televisión

Cate Blanchett ("Mrs. America")

Daisy Edgar-Jones ("Normal People")

Shira Haas ("Unorthodox")

Nicole Kidman ("The Undoing")

Anya Taylor-Joy ("The Queen's Gambit")

Mejor Actor en Miniserie o Película para TV

Bryan Cranston ("Your Honor")

Jeff Daniels ("The Comey Rule")

Hugh Grant ("The Undoing")

Ethan Hawke ("The Good Lord Bird")

Mark Ruffalo ("I Know This Much Is True")

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie, Miniserie o Película para TV

Cynthia Nixon ("Ratched")

Gillian Anderson ("The Crown")

Helena Bonham Carter ("The Crown")

Julia Garner ("Ozark")

Annie Murphy ("Schitt's Creek")

Mejor actor de reparto en serie, Miniserie o Película para TV

John Boyega ("Small Axe")

Brendan Gleeson ("The Comey Rule")

Dan Levy ("Schitt's Creek")

Jim Parsons ("Hollywood")

Donald Sutherland ("The Undoing")