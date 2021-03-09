"Nomadland" lidera las nominaciones a los Premios BAFTA 2021
Los prestigiosos galardones británicos se entregarán 11 de abril.
La Academia Británica dio a conocer la lista de nominados a los Premios BAFTA 2021, la cual está encabezada por la cinta estadounidense "Nomadland" con siete nominaciones.
La cinta opta a los premios de Mejor Película, Mejor Guión Adaptado, Mejor Actriz (Frances McDormand) y Mejor Director para Chloé Zhao, entre otros.
En esta última categoría los galardones británicos nominaron a un número récord de cuatro mujeres. Además de Zhao, participarán por el premio a Mejor Director Shannon Murphy ("Babyteeth"), Jasmine Zbanic ("Quo Vadis, Aida?") y Sarah Gavron ("Rocks").
Junto a "Nomadland", con siete nominaciones está precisamente "Rocks", la cinta de Gavron que cuenta la dramática historia de dos niños que luchan por no ingresar a una institución de cuidado social luego del abandono de su madre.
Con seis nominaciones también destaca "Promising Young Woman" con Carey Mulligan. Por otro lado, esta producción y "Nomadland" tendrán que competir por el premio a Mejor Película junto a "The Father", "The Mauritanian" y "El juicio de los Chicago 7".
La ceremonia de entrega de los premios BAFTA 2021 se llevará a cabo el próximo domingo 11 de abril.
Revisa la lista de nominados a los BAFTA 2021:
Mejor Película
The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor Película Británica
Calm With Horses
The Dig
The Father
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Saint Maud
Debut de un escritor, director o productor británico
His House – Remi Weekes (writer/director)
Limbo – Ben Sharrock (writer/director), Irune Gurtubai (producer) [also produced by Angus Lamont]
Moffie – Jack Sidey (writer/producer) [also written by Oliver Hermanus and produced by Eric Abraham]
Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (writers)
Saint Maud – Rose Glass (writer/director), Oliver Kassman (producer) [also produced by Andrea Cornwell]
Mejor película en lenguaje extranjero
Another Round
Dear Comrades!
Les Misérables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Mejor documental
Collective
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
The Dissident
My Octopus Teacher
The Social Dilemma
Mejor película animada
Onward
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Mejor director
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Shannon Murphy, Babyteeth
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Jasmila Žbanić, Quo Vadis, Aida?
Sarah Gavron, Rocks
Mejor guión original
Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Jack Fincher, Mank
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson, Rocks
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor guión adaptado
Moira Buffini, The Dig
Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller, The Father
Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven, The Mauritanian
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger
Mejor actriz
Bukky Bakray, Rocks
Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Wunmi Mosaku, His House
Alfre Woodard, Clemency
Mejor actor
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Mejor actriz de reparto
Niamh Algar, Calm With Horses
Kosar Ali, Rocks
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah
Ashley Madekwe, County Lines
Yuh-jung Youn, Minari
Mejor actor de reparto
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Barry Keoghan, Calm With Horses
Alan Kim, Minari
Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami
Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Mejor banda sonora
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Promising Young Woman
Soul
Mejor elenco
Calm With Horses
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Mejor fotografía
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
The Mauritanian
News of the World
Nomadland
Mejor edición
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor diseño de producción
The Dig
The Father
Mank
News of the World
Rebecca
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Ammonite
The Dig
Emma.
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
The Dig
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Mejor sonido
Greyhound
News of the World
Nomadland
Soul
Sound of Metal
Mejores efectos especiales
Greyhound
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
Mejor corto de animación británico
The Fire Next Time
The Owl and the Pussycat
The Song of a Lost Boy
Mejor corto británico
Eyelash
Lizard
Lucky Break
Miss Curvy
The Present
EE Rising Star award (votación popular)
Bukky Bakray
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù
Conrad Khan