"Nomadland" lidera las nominaciones a los Premios BAFTA 2021

La Academia Británica dio a conocer la lista de nominados a los Premios BAFTA 2021, la cual está encabezada por la cinta estadounidense "Nomadland" con siete nominaciones.

La cinta opta a los premios de Mejor Película, Mejor Guión Adaptado, Mejor Actriz (Frances McDormand) y Mejor Director para Chloé Zhao, entre otros.

En esta última categoría los galardones británicos nominaron a un número récord de cuatro mujeres. Además de Zhao, participarán por el premio a Mejor Director Shannon Murphy ("Babyteeth"), Jasmine Zbanic ("Quo Vadis, Aida?") y Sarah Gavron ("Rocks").

Junto a "Nomadland", con siete nominaciones está precisamente "Rocks", la cinta de Gavron que cuenta la dramática historia de dos niños que luchan por no ingresar a una institución de cuidado social luego del abandono de su madre.

Con seis nominaciones también destaca "Promising Young Woman" con Carey Mulligan. Por otro lado, esta producción y "Nomadland" tendrán que competir por el premio a Mejor Película junto a "The Father", "The Mauritanian" y "El juicio de los Chicago 7".

La ceremonia de entrega de los premios BAFTA 2021 se llevará a cabo el próximo domingo 11 de abril.

Revisa la lista de nominados a los BAFTA 2021:

Mejor Película

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor Película Británica

Calm With Horses

The Dig

The Father

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

Saint Maud

Debut de un escritor, director o productor británico

His House – Remi Weekes (writer/director)

Limbo – Ben Sharrock (writer/director), Irune Gurtubai (producer) [also produced by Angus Lamont]

Moffie – Jack Sidey (writer/producer) [also written by Oliver Hermanus and produced by Eric Abraham]

Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (writers)

Saint Maud – Rose Glass (writer/director), Oliver Kassman (producer) [also produced by Andrea Cornwell]

Mejor película en lenguaje extranjero

Another Round

Dear Comrades!

Les Misérables

Minari

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Mejor documental

Collective

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

The Dissident

My Octopus Teacher

The Social Dilemma

Mejor película animada

Onward

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Mejor director

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Shannon Murphy, Babyteeth

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Jasmila Žbanić, Quo Vadis, Aida?

Sarah Gavron, Rocks

Mejor guión original

Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Jack Fincher, Mank

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson, Rocks

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor guión adaptado

Moira Buffini, The Dig

Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller, The Father

Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven, The Mauritanian

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger

Mejor actriz

Bukky Bakray, Rocks

Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Wunmi Mosaku, His House

Alfre Woodard, Clemency

Mejor actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Mejor actriz de reparto

Niamh Algar, Calm With Horses

Kosar Ali, Rocks

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah

Ashley Madekwe, County Lines

Yuh-jung Youn, Minari

Mejor actor de reparto

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Barry Keoghan, Calm With Horses

Alan Kim, Minari

Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami

Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Mejor banda sonora

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Promising Young Woman

Soul

Mejor elenco

Calm With Horses

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

Mejor fotografía

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

The Mauritanian

News of the World

Nomadland

Mejor edición

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor diseño de producción

The Dig

The Father

Mank

News of the World

Rebecca

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Ammonite

The Dig

Emma.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

The Dig

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Mejor sonido

Greyhound

News of the World

Nomadland

Soul

Sound of Metal

Mejores efectos especiales

Greyhound

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Mejor corto de animación británico

The Fire Next Time

The Owl and the Pussycat

The Song of a Lost Boy

Mejor corto británico

Eyelash

Lizard

Lucky Break

Miss Curvy

The Present

EE Rising Star award (votación popular)

Bukky Bakray

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Morfydd Clark

Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù

Conrad Khan