Sindicato de Guionistas eligen los 101 mejores guiones del siglo XXI

Terminando el año 2021, el Sindicato de Guionistas de Estados Unidos publicó una lista con los 101 mejores guiones del siglo XXI, con "Get Out" de Jordan Peele en el primer lugar.

La cinta de terror de Peele se lleva el trono del mejor guion a cuatro años de su estreno. No solo fue el debut de Peele como director sino que también le otorgó el Oscar al Mejor Guion Original.

"Eterno resplandor de una mente sin recuerdos" (2004), escrito por Charlie Kaufman, ocupó el segundo lugar, mientras que "The Social Network" (2010) quedó en el tercer puesto. El Top 5 lo cierran "Parasite" (2019) de Bong Joon-ho y Han Jin-won en el cuarto lugar, y "Sin lugar para débiles" (2007) de los hermanos Coen se posicionó en el quinto.

Christopher Nolan es el nombre con más cintas en la lista completa con cuatro ("Memento" en el lugar 10, "The Dark Knight" en el 26, "Inception" en el 37 y "The Prestige" en el 82), lo mismo que los hermanos Coen ("Sin lugar para débiles" en el 5, "A Serious Man" en el 42, " Inside Llewyn Davis" en el 72 y "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" en el 99).

También están Paul Thomas Anderson ("There Will Be Blood" en el 7, "The Master" en el 84 y "Phantom Thread" en el 87), Quentin Tarantino ("Bastardos sin gloria" en el 8 y "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" en el 22 y "Django Desencadenado" en el 74), y Alfonso Cuarón ("Children of Men" en el 18, "Roma" en el 62 y "Y tu mamá también" en el 86).

También la lista de los 101 mejores guiones del siglo XXI incluye siete películas de Pixar: "Intensa-mente" en el 29, "Up" en el 33, "Wall-E" en el 35, "Toy Story 3" en el 44, "Los Increíbles" en el 48, "Buscando a Nemo" en el 60 y "Ratatouille" en el 95.

La lista completa de los 101 mejores guiones del siglo XXI:

1. Get Out (2017) - Jordan Peele

2. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) - Charlie Kaufman

3. The Social Network (2010) - Aaron Sorkin

4. Parasite (2019) - Bong Joon Ho y Han Jin Won

5. No Country for Old Men (2007) - Joel Coen y Ethan Coen

6. Moonlight (2016) - Barry Jenkins

7. There Will Be Blood (2007) - Paul Thomas Anderson

8. Inglourious Basterds (2009) - Quentin Tarantino

9. Almost Famous (2000) - Cameron Crowe

10. Memento (2000) - Christopher Nolan

11. Adaptation (2002) - Charlie Kaufman

12. Bridesmaids (2011) - Annie Mumulo y Kristen Wiig

13. Brokeback Mountain (2005) - Larry McMurtry & Diana Ossana

14. The Royal Tenenbaums (2001) - Wes Anderson y Owen Wilson

15. Sideways (2004) - Alexander Payne y Jim Taylor

16. Lady Bird (2017) - Greta Gerwig

17. Her (2013) - Spike Jonze

18. Children of Men (2006) - Alfonso Cuarón, Timothy J. Sexton, David Arata, Mark Fergus y Hawk Ostby

19. Lost in Translation (2003) - Sofia Coppola

20. Michael Clayton (2007) - Tony Gilroy

21. Little Miss Sunshine (2006) - Michael Arndt

22. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019) - Quentin Tarantino

23. Promising Young Woman (2020) - Emerald Fennell

24. Juno (2007) - Diablo Cody

25. The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014) - Wes Anderson

26. The Dark Knight (2008) - Jonathan Nolan y Christopher Nolan

27. Arrival (2016) - Eric Heisserer

28. Jojo Rabbit (2019)- Taika Waititi

29. Inside Out (2015) - Meg LeFauve

30. The Departed (2006) - William Monahan

31. Spotlight (2015) - Josh Singer y Tom McCarthy

32. Whiplash (2014) - Damien Chazelle

33. Up (2009) - Bob Peterson, Pete Docter

34. Mean Girls (2004) - Tina Fey

35. WALL-E (2008) - Andrew Stanton, Jim Reardon

36. Pan's Labyrinth (2006) - Guillermo del Toro

37. Inception (2010) - Christopher Nolan

38. Slumdog Millionaire (2008) - Simon Beaufoy

39. Before Sunset (2004) -Richard Linklater, Julie Delpy y Ethan Hawke

40. In Bruges (2008) - Martin McDonagh

41. Mulholland Drive (2001) - David Lynch

42. A Serious Man (2009) - Joel Coen & Ethan Coen

43. Amélie (2001) - Guillame Laurant y Jean-Pierre Jeunet

44. Toy Story 3 (2010) - Michael Arndt

45. The Favourite (2018) - Deborah Davis y Tony McNamara

46. Zodiac (2007) - James Vanderbilt

47. Gladiator (2000) - David Franzoni, John Logan y William Nicholson

48. The Incredibles (2004) - Brad Bird

49. Knives Out (2019) - Rian Johnson

50. Ex Machina (2015) - Alex Garland

51. Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) (2014) - Alejandro G. Iñárritu Nicolás Giacobone Alexander Dinelaris, Jr. y Armando Bó

52. The Lives of Others (2006) - Florian Henckel von Donnerschmarck

53. Nightcrawler (2014) - Dan Gilroy

54. 12 Years a Slave (2013) -John Ridley

55. The Big Short (2015) - Charles Randolph y Adam McKay

56. Moneyball (2011) - Steven Zaillian y Aaron Sorkin

57. Black Panther (2018) - Ryan Coogler y Joe Robert Cole

58. You Can Count on Me (2000) - Kenneth Lonergan

59. Boyhood (2014) - Richard Linklater

60. Finding Nemo (2003) - Andrew Stanton, Bob Peterson y David Reynolds

61. The Hurt Locker (2009) - Mark Boal

62. Roma (2018) - Alfonso Cuarón

63. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) - Terence Winter

64. Hell or High Water (2016) - Taylor Sheridan

65. Manchester by the Sea (2016) - Kenneth Lonergan

66. A Separation (2011) - Asghar Farhadi

67. Spirited Away (2001) - Hayao Miyazaki

68. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) - George Miller, Brendan McCarthy y Nico Lathouris

69. Booksmart (2019) - Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Susanna Fogel y Katie Silberman

70. City of God (2002) - Bráulio Montovani

71. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) - Phil Lord y Rodney Rothman

72. Inside Llewyn Davis (2013) - Joel Coen y Ethan Coen

73. The King's Speech (2010) - David Seidler

74. Django Unchained (2012) - Quentin Tarantino

75. Ocean's Eleven (2001) - Ted Griffin

76. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) - Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens y Peter Jackson

77. Shaun of the Dead (2004) - Simon Pegg y Edgar Wright

78. Erin Brockovich (2000) - Susannah Grant

79. Call Me by Your Name (2017) - James Ivory

80. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017) - Martin McDonagh

81. The Lobster (2015) - Yorgos Lanthimos

82. The Prestige (2006) - Jonathan Nolan y Christopher Nolan

83. Midnight in Paris (2011) - Woody Allen

84. The Master (2012) - Paul Thomas Anderson

85. Argo (2012) - Chris Terrio

86. Y tu mamá también (2001) - Carlos Cuarón y Alfonso Cuarón

87. Phantom Thread (2017) - Paul Thomas Anderson

88. Superbad (2007) - Seth Rogen y Evan Goldberg

89. Little Women (2019) - Greta Gerwig,

90. BlacKkKlansman (2018) - Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott y Spike Lee

91. The Farewell (2019) - Lulu Wang

92. La La Land (2016) - Damien Chazelle

93. Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2006) - Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Peter Baynham y Dan Mazer

94. The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) - Judd Apatow y Steve Carell

95. Ratatouille (2007) - Brad Bird

96. Lars and the Real Girl (2007) - Nancy Oliver

97. Nomadland (2020) – Chloé Zhao

98. Winter's Bone (2010) - Debra Granik y Anne Rosellini

99. O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) - Ethan Coen y Joel Coen

100. Legally Blonde (2001) - Karen McCullah Lutz y Kirsten Smith

101. Silver Linings Playbook (2012) - David O. Russell