Sindicato de Guionistas eligen los 101 mejores guiones del siglo XXI
Christopher Nolan es el nombre con más cintas en la lista completa.
Terminando el año 2021, el Sindicato de Guionistas de Estados Unidos publicó una lista con los 101 mejores guiones del siglo XXI, con "Get Out" de Jordan Peele en el primer lugar.
La cinta de terror de Peele se lleva el trono del mejor guion a cuatro años de su estreno. No solo fue el debut de Peele como director sino que también le otorgó el Oscar al Mejor Guion Original.
"Eterno resplandor de una mente sin recuerdos" (2004), escrito por Charlie Kaufman, ocupó el segundo lugar, mientras que "The Social Network" (2010) quedó en el tercer puesto. El Top 5 lo cierran "Parasite" (2019) de Bong Joon-ho y Han Jin-won en el cuarto lugar, y "Sin lugar para débiles" (2007) de los hermanos Coen se posicionó en el quinto.
Christopher Nolan es el nombre con más cintas en la lista completa con cuatro ("Memento" en el lugar 10, "The Dark Knight" en el 26, "Inception" en el 37 y "The Prestige" en el 82), lo mismo que los hermanos Coen ("Sin lugar para débiles" en el 5, "A Serious Man" en el 42, " Inside Llewyn Davis" en el 72 y "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" en el 99).
También están Paul Thomas Anderson ("There Will Be Blood" en el 7, "The Master" en el 84 y "Phantom Thread" en el 87), Quentin Tarantino ("Bastardos sin gloria" en el 8 y "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" en el 22 y "Django Desencadenado" en el 74), y Alfonso Cuarón ("Children of Men" en el 18, "Roma" en el 62 y "Y tu mamá también" en el 86).
También la lista de los 101 mejores guiones del siglo XXI incluye siete películas de Pixar: "Intensa-mente" en el 29, "Up" en el 33, "Wall-E" en el 35, "Toy Story 3" en el 44, "Los Increíbles" en el 48, "Buscando a Nemo" en el 60 y "Ratatouille" en el 95.
La lista completa de los 101 mejores guiones del siglo XXI:
1. Get Out (2017) - Jordan Peele
2. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) - Charlie Kaufman
3. The Social Network (2010) - Aaron Sorkin
4. Parasite (2019) - Bong Joon Ho y Han Jin Won
5. No Country for Old Men (2007) - Joel Coen y Ethan Coen
6. Moonlight (2016) - Barry Jenkins
7. There Will Be Blood (2007) - Paul Thomas Anderson
8. Inglourious Basterds (2009) - Quentin Tarantino
9. Almost Famous (2000) - Cameron Crowe
10. Memento (2000) - Christopher Nolan
11. Adaptation (2002) - Charlie Kaufman
12. Bridesmaids (2011) - Annie Mumulo y Kristen Wiig
13. Brokeback Mountain (2005) - Larry McMurtry & Diana Ossana
14. The Royal Tenenbaums (2001) - Wes Anderson y Owen Wilson
15. Sideways (2004) - Alexander Payne y Jim Taylor
16. Lady Bird (2017) - Greta Gerwig
17. Her (2013) - Spike Jonze
18. Children of Men (2006) - Alfonso Cuarón, Timothy J. Sexton, David Arata, Mark Fergus y Hawk Ostby
19. Lost in Translation (2003) - Sofia Coppola
20. Michael Clayton (2007) - Tony Gilroy
21. Little Miss Sunshine (2006) - Michael Arndt
22. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019) - Quentin Tarantino
23. Promising Young Woman (2020) - Emerald Fennell
24. Juno (2007) - Diablo Cody
25. The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014) - Wes Anderson
26. The Dark Knight (2008) - Jonathan Nolan y Christopher Nolan
27. Arrival (2016) - Eric Heisserer
28. Jojo Rabbit (2019)- Taika Waititi
29. Inside Out (2015) - Meg LeFauve
30. The Departed (2006) - William Monahan
31. Spotlight (2015) - Josh Singer y Tom McCarthy
32. Whiplash (2014) - Damien Chazelle
33. Up (2009) - Bob Peterson, Pete Docter
34. Mean Girls (2004) - Tina Fey
35. WALL-E (2008) - Andrew Stanton, Jim Reardon
36. Pan's Labyrinth (2006) - Guillermo del Toro
37. Inception (2010) - Christopher Nolan
38. Slumdog Millionaire (2008) - Simon Beaufoy
39. Before Sunset (2004) -Richard Linklater, Julie Delpy y Ethan Hawke
40. In Bruges (2008) - Martin McDonagh
41. Mulholland Drive (2001) - David Lynch
42. A Serious Man (2009) - Joel Coen & Ethan Coen
43. Amélie (2001) - Guillame Laurant y Jean-Pierre Jeunet
44. Toy Story 3 (2010) - Michael Arndt
45. The Favourite (2018) - Deborah Davis y Tony McNamara
46. Zodiac (2007) - James Vanderbilt
47. Gladiator (2000) - David Franzoni, John Logan y William Nicholson
48. The Incredibles (2004) - Brad Bird
49. Knives Out (2019) - Rian Johnson
50. Ex Machina (2015) - Alex Garland
51. Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) (2014) - Alejandro G. Iñárritu Nicolás Giacobone Alexander Dinelaris, Jr. y Armando Bó
52. The Lives of Others (2006) - Florian Henckel von Donnerschmarck
53. Nightcrawler (2014) - Dan Gilroy
54. 12 Years a Slave (2013) -John Ridley
55. The Big Short (2015) - Charles Randolph y Adam McKay
56. Moneyball (2011) - Steven Zaillian y Aaron Sorkin
57. Black Panther (2018) - Ryan Coogler y Joe Robert Cole
58. You Can Count on Me (2000) - Kenneth Lonergan
59. Boyhood (2014) - Richard Linklater
60. Finding Nemo (2003) - Andrew Stanton, Bob Peterson y David Reynolds
61. The Hurt Locker (2009) - Mark Boal
62. Roma (2018) - Alfonso Cuarón
63. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) - Terence Winter
64. Hell or High Water (2016) - Taylor Sheridan
65. Manchester by the Sea (2016) - Kenneth Lonergan
66. A Separation (2011) - Asghar Farhadi
67. Spirited Away (2001) - Hayao Miyazaki
68. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) - George Miller, Brendan McCarthy y Nico Lathouris
69. Booksmart (2019) - Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Susanna Fogel y Katie Silberman
70. City of God (2002) - Bráulio Montovani
71. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) - Phil Lord y Rodney Rothman
72. Inside Llewyn Davis (2013) - Joel Coen y Ethan Coen
73. The King's Speech (2010) - David Seidler
74. Django Unchained (2012) - Quentin Tarantino
75. Ocean's Eleven (2001) - Ted Griffin
76. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) - Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens y Peter Jackson
77. Shaun of the Dead (2004) - Simon Pegg y Edgar Wright
78. Erin Brockovich (2000) - Susannah Grant
79. Call Me by Your Name (2017) - James Ivory
80. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017) - Martin McDonagh
81. The Lobster (2015) - Yorgos Lanthimos
82. The Prestige (2006) - Jonathan Nolan y Christopher Nolan
83. Midnight in Paris (2011) - Woody Allen
84. The Master (2012) - Paul Thomas Anderson
85. Argo (2012) - Chris Terrio
86. Y tu mamá también (2001) - Carlos Cuarón y Alfonso Cuarón
87. Phantom Thread (2017) - Paul Thomas Anderson
88. Superbad (2007) - Seth Rogen y Evan Goldberg
89. Little Women (2019) - Greta Gerwig,
90. BlacKkKlansman (2018) - Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott y Spike Lee
91. The Farewell (2019) - Lulu Wang
92. La La Land (2016) - Damien Chazelle
93. Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2006) - Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Peter Baynham y Dan Mazer
94. The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) - Judd Apatow y Steve Carell
95. Ratatouille (2007) - Brad Bird
96. Lars and the Real Girl (2007) - Nancy Oliver
97. Nomadland (2020) – Chloé Zhao
98. Winter's Bone (2010) - Debra Granik y Anne Rosellini
99. O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) - Ethan Coen y Joel Coen
100. Legally Blonde (2001) - Karen McCullah Lutz y Kirsten Smith
101. Silver Linings Playbook (2012) - David O. Russell