Tomorrow the global climate strike continues!! I%u2019ll join the strike in Montreal.

170 countries and 6631 events so far. #weekforfuture

Find your closest strike or register your own at https://t.co/G06WbXNvl1 or local websites.

Spread the word!#FridaysForFuture #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/RZM0Whxufc