The New York Times eligió las 100 mejores series del siglo XXI

El medio estadounidense The New York Times dio a conocer este viernes su listado de las 100 mejores series del siglo XXI, teniendo a "Breaking Bad", protagonizada por Bryan Cranston y Aaron Paul, a la cabeza de la lista.

Todo esto fue el resultado de una votación en la que participaron más de 500 figuras de la industria, incluyendo actores, guionistas, directores, productores y críticos, que eligieron entre las producciones estrenadas desde el 1 de enero del 2000.

Este criterio generó críticas, pues la gran ausente es "Los Soprano", que se estrenó en 1999, aunque su impacto se hizo sentir a inicios del presente siglo.

Además, la selección incluye no solo dramas, sino que también comedias, series documentales, reality shows, competencias gastronómicas y producciones internacionales.

Acá está el listado completo de las 100 mejores series del siglo XXI según NYT:

1. Breaking Bad (2008–2013)

2. The Wire (2002–2008)

3. Mad Men (2007–2015)

4. Succession (2018–2023)

5. Fleabag (2016–2019)

6. Game of Thrones (2011–2019)

7. Veep (2012–2019)

8. 30 Rock (2006–2013)

9. Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000–2024)

10. Atlanta (2016–2022)

11. The Office (US) (2005–2013)

12. Arrested Development (2003–2019)

13. Girls (2012- 2017)

14. Friday Night Lights (2006-2011)

15. Six Feet Under (2001-2005)

16. The Office (U.K) (2001-2003)

17. The Americans (2013-2018)

18. I May Destroy You (2020)

19. Chernobyl (2019)

20. The Crown (2016–2023)

21. The White Lotus (2021- presente)

22. Lost (2004-2010)

23. The Comeback (2004-2026)

24. Deadwood (2004-2006)

25. The Leftovers (2014-2017)

26. Black Mirror (2011- presente)

27. Better Call Saul (2015- 2022)

28. Band of Brothers (2001)

29. Key & Peele (2012-2015)

30. Severance (2022-presente)

31. Survivor (2000- presente)

32. Andor (2002-2025)

33. Enlightened (2011-2013)

34. Schitt's Creek (2015-2020)

35. True Detective (Season 1) (2014)

36. The Pitt (2025- presente)

37. Battlestar Galactica (2005-2009)

38. Homeland (2011-2020)

39. Watchmen (2019)

40. Adolescence (2025)

41. Louie (2010-2015)

42. Hacks (2021-2026)

43. Peaky Blinders (2013-2022)

44. BoJack Horseman (2014-2020)

45. Happy Valley (2014-2023)

46. Broad City (2014-2019)

47. Twin Peaks: The Return (2017)

48. House of Cards (2013-2018)

49. Normal People (2020)

50. Parks and Recreation (2009-2015)

51. The Good Place (2016–2020)

52. Downton Abbey (2016-2015)

53. Stranger Things (2016–2024)

54. The Bureau (2015-2020)

55. Insecure (2016-2021)

56. Nathan For You (2013- 2017)

57. I Think You Should Leave (2019- presente)

58. Chappelle's Show (2003-2006)

59. PEN15 (2019-2021)

60. Peep Show (2003-2015)

61. RuPaul's Drag Race (2009- presente)

62. Slow Horses (2022- presente)

63. The Thick of It (2005-2012)

64. Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (2013-2018)

65. Mare of Easttown (2021)

66. The Rehearsal (2022- presente)

67. The Handmaid's Tale (2017–2024)

68. Ozark (2017–2022)

69. Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (2013-2018)

70. The Shield (2002-2008)

71. Beef (temporada 1) (2023)

72. Squid Game (2021-2025)

73. Barry (2018-2023)

74. The Bear (2022-2026)

75. Ted Lasso (2020- presente)

76. Somebody Somewhere (2022-2024)

77. Modern Family (2009-2020)

78. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005- presente)

79. The Good Wife (2009–2016)

80. How To with John Wilson (2020-2023)

81. The Queen's Gambit (2020)

82. Better Things (2016-2022)

83. Justified (2010-2015)

84. Planet Earth (2006)

85. The Great British Baking Show (2010- presente)

86. Shogun (2024- presente)

87. Reservation Dogs (2021-2023)

88. Dexter (2006–2013)

89. Baby Reindeer (2024)

90. Eastbound & Down (2009-2013)

91. Catastrophe (2015-2019)

92. The Night of (2016)

93. Station Eleven (2021-2022)

94. The Diplomat (2023- presente)

95. House (2004-2012)

96. Halt and Catch Fire (2014- 2017)

97. Community (2009–2015)

98. The OA (2016- 2019)

99. Gilmore Girls (2000- 2007)

100. Scandal (2012-2018)